Viacom 18 bags digital, TV rights for BCCI's domestic fixtures for 5 years

Viacom 18 has bagged the media rights, both digital and TV, to broadcast India's domestic matches as well as all the domestic tournaments hosted by BCCI for the next five years. They won the auction bid held on August 31, 2023. This has come as a shot in the arm for the Reliance-owned media outlet, which also has the digital rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Viacom 18, which also has the Fifa World Cup rights for India, was in a three-way fight alongside Sony Sports Network and Star Sports. Since Star already has the TV rights for ICC events and the IPL, Sony has been left to rue its missed chances.
For the 88 matches to be played in the five-year cycle of 2023-2028, the board has set a base price of Rs 20 crore per match for TV rights and Rs 25 crore per match for digital. The combined base price is Rs 3,960 crore.
India vs Australia during the 2023-28 cycle
2023
Three ODIs in September
Five T20Is in November
2027
Five-match Test series in January-March
Three ODIs in November-December
Five T20Is in November-December
India vs England during the 2023-28 cycle
2024
Five-match Test series January-March
2025
Three ODIs in January-February
Five T20Is in January-February
2028
Five-match Test series in January-February