Viacom 18 bags digital, TV rights for BCCI's domestic fixtures for 5 years

This has come as a shot in the arm, as Viacom 18 already has the digital rights for the IPL

Viacom18

Photo: Twitter

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Viacom 18 has bagged the media rights, both digital and TV, to broadcast India's domestic matches as well as all the domestic tournaments hosted by BCCI for the next five years. They won the auction bid held on August 31, 2023. This has come as a shot in the arm for the Reliance-owned media outlet, which also has the digital rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Viacom 18, which also has the Fifa World Cup rights for India, was in a three-way fight alongside Sony Sports Network and Star Sports. Since Star already has the TV rights for ICC events and the IPL, Sony has been left to rue its missed chances.

For the 88 matches to be played in the five-year cycle of 2023-2028, the board has set a base price of Rs 20 crore per match for TV rights and Rs 25 crore per match for digital. The combined base price is Rs 3,960 crore.

India vs Australia during the 2023-28 cycle

2023

Three ODIs in September

Five T20Is in November

2027

Five-match Test series in January-March

Three ODIs in November-December

Five T20Is in November-December

India vs England during the 2023-28 cycle

2024

Five-match Test series January-March

2025

Three ODIs in January-February

Five T20Is in January-February

2028

Five-match Test series in January-February
First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

