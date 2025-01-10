Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25: Top 10 highest wicket-takers in the tournament

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 has seen a number of bowlers prove vital for their respective teams so far, and it will remain that way as the tournament progresses into its business end.
The 50-over format tournament has Indian youngster Varun Chakravarthy on top of the wicket-takers' list at the moment, taking 18 wickets in 6 matches, including two five-wicket hauls for his side as well. Following him closely is India's Arshdeep Singh, as the pacer has managed to take 17 scalps in just 6 matches so far in the tournament. ALSO READ: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25: Top 10 highest run-scorers in the tournament
Both bowlers have progressed to the quarter-finals of the tournament and would look to be rewarded for their star-studded performances with a place in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 squad as well. Shami returning with 3-wicket spell for Bengal
Another one of the bowlers catching the eye of fans is Mohammed Shami, whose return to the Indian cricket team has been delayed due to a lengthy injury spell. Shami is playing for Bengal in the tournament. His side unfortunately got knocked out of the pre-quarters, where he bowled 10 overs and ended up with figures of 3/61.
|Top wicket-takers in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wkts
|Avg
|Runs
|4-fers
|5-fers
|1
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|6
|50.1
|301
|18
|12.72
|229
|-
|2
|2
|Arshdeep Singh
|6
|55.5
|335
|17
|18.18
|309
|2
|1
|3
|Chintan Gaja
|7
|52.3
|315
|16
|15.62
|250
|-
|1
|4
|Sayan Ghosh
|7
|51.1
|307
|15
|20.87
|313
|-
|1
|5
|Anshul Kamboj
|8
|66.5
|401
|14
|21.86
|306
|2
|-
|6
|Raghu Sharma
|7
|58.4
|352
|14
|20.93
|293
|1
|-
|7
|Arzan Nagwaswalla
|7
|48.1
|289
|14
|18
|252
|1
|-
|8
|Shreyas Gopal
|7
|68.3
|411
|14
|25.86
|362
|2
|-
|9
|Aniket Choudhary
|6
|58
|348
|14
|22.5
|315
|2
|-
|10
|Pranav Karia
|6
|59
|354
|14
|23.43
|328
|2
|-