Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25: Top 10 highest wicket-takers in the tournament

The 50-over format tournament has Indian youngster Varun Chakravarthy on top of the wicket-takers' list at the moment, taking 18 wickets in 6 matches, including two five-wicket hauls for his side.

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 has seen a number of bowlers prove vital for their respective teams so far, and it will remain that way as the tournament progresses into its business end.

The 50-over format tournament has Indian youngster Varun Chakravarthy on top of the wicket-takers' list at the moment, taking 18 wickets in 6 matches, including two five-wicket hauls for his side as well. Following him closely is India's Arshdeep Singh, as the pacer has managed to take 17 scalps in just 6 matches so far in the tournament.  ALSO READ: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25: Top 10 highest run-scorers in the tournament

 

Both bowlers have progressed to the quarter-finals of the tournament and would look to be rewarded for their star-studded performances with a place in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 squad as well.  Shami returning with 3-wicket spell for Bengal

Another one of the bowlers catching the eye of fans is Mohammed Shami, whose return to the Indian cricket team has been delayed due to a lengthy injury spell. Shami is playing for Bengal in the tournament. His side unfortunately got knocked out of the pre-quarters, where he bowled 10 overs and ended up with figures of 3/61. 

Top wicket-takers in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25
Rank Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
1 Varun Chakaravarthy 6 50.1 301 18 12.72 229 - 2
2 Arshdeep Singh 6 55.5 335 17 18.18 309 2 1
3 Chintan Gaja 7 52.3 315 16 15.62 250 - 1
4 Sayan Ghosh 7 51.1 307 15 20.87 313 - 1
5 Anshul Kamboj 8 66.5 401 14 21.86 306 2 -
6 Raghu Sharma 7 58.4 352 14 20.93 293 1 -
7 Arzan Nagwaswalla 7 48.1 289 14 18 252 1 -
8 Shreyas Gopal 7 68.3 411 14 25.86 362 2 -
9 Aniket Choudhary 6 58 348 14 22.5 315 2 -
10 Pranav Karia 6 59 354 14 23.43 328 2 -
 

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

