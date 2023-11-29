Sensex (0.57%)
66551.19 + 376.99
Nifty (0.48%)
19985.10 + 95.40
Nifty Midcap (0.64%)
42547.40 + 269.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.26%)
6436.90 + 16.80
Nifty Bank (0.38%)
44047.80 + 166.85
Heatmap

Virat Kohli to not play T20Is and ODI cricket till March 2024 at least

Virat Kohli told the BCCI that he won't be available for white-ball matches without giving any timeline. After a five-match series against Australia, India to play six white-ball games in South Africa

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 9:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India senior batter Virat Kohli will not play white-ball cricket till March 2024 as he has asked for a break. After the World Cup final debacle, Kohli was rested for the five-match T20 International series against Australia. India's next white-ball assignment will be the three-match T20I and ODI series in South Africa. 

According to an Indian Express report, 35-year-old Kohli told the BCCI that he won't be available for white-ball matches without giving any timeline. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The report stated that Kohli has informed the BCCI and selectors that he needs a break from white-ball cricket and that he will get back to them about when he wants to play white-ball cricket next. 

However, Virat is available for Test cricket. After the white-ball series in South Africa, India will play two Tests against the Proteas. The first Test match of the series will begin on Boxing Day (December 26). 

After the two-match Test series, India will host Afghanistan for three T20 Internationals, starting January 11. Given the second Test against South Africa ends on January 7, Kohli is expected to miss the India vs Afghanistan T20s. 

Moreover, no white-ball series is scheduled for India after the Afghanistan T20s as they will host England for five-match series, which will run till March 11. 

With IPL 2024 likely to start at the end of March, fans are not likely to see in action during white-ball game in Indian colours in near future.

Currently, Virat Kohli is on family holiday in United Kingdom.

India tour of South Africa 2023-24 full schedule

10-Dec South Africa vs India 1st T20I 9:30 PM  
12-Dec South Africa vs India 2nd T20I 9:30 PM
14-Dec South Africa vs India 3rd T20I 9:30 PM
ODI series    
17-Dec South Africa vs India 1st ODI 1:30 PM
19-Dec South Africa vs India 2nd ODI 4:30 PM
21-Dec South Africa vs India 3rd ODI 4:30 PM
Test series    
Dec 26-Dec 30 South Africa vs India 1st Test 1:30 PM
Jan 03-Jan 07 South Africa vs India 2nd Test 2:00 PM

India vs Afghanistan full schedule, match timings

Match Date Timings (IST) Venue
1st T20I 11-Jan-24 7:00 PM Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
2nd T20I 14-Jan-24 7:00 PM Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
3rd T20I 17-Jan-24 7:00 PM M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
 

Also Read

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG: Three Lions already thinking about Tests in 2024

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

IND vs AUS 3rd T20: Dew didn't help bowlers during Maxwell's knock - Surya

Ind vs Aus: Big show from Maxwell wins thriller for Aussies in Guwahati

Several changes in Australia T20I squad in India; Smith, Zampa already left

India vs Australia 3rd T20 Highlights: Mad Max century wins it for Aussies

PCB waives off match fee fine imposed on Azam for displaying Palestine flag


England tour of India 2024 full schedule
 
England tour of India for five-match Test series
Match Date Matches Venue Match timings (IST)
Jan 25-Jan 29 India vs England 1st Test Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 9:30 AM
Feb 02-Feb 06 India vs England 2nd Test Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 9:30 AM
Feb 15-Feb 19 India vs England 3rd Test Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 9:30 AM
Feb 23-Feb 27 India vs England 4th Test JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi 9:30 AM
Mar 07-Mar 11 India vs England 5th Test Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 9:30 AM

Topics : Virat Kohli India vs Australia India vs South Africa India vs Afghanistan India vs England India cricket team South Africa cricket team

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVEDelhi AQIHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon