Virat Kohli to not play T20Is and ODI cricket till March 2024 at least

India senior batter Virat Kohli will not play white-ball cricket till March 2024 as he has asked for a break. After the World Cup final debacle, Kohli was rested for the five-match T20 International series against Australia. India's next white-ball assignment will be the three-match T20I and ODI series in South Africa.

According to an Indian Express report, 35-year-old Kohli told the BCCI that he won't be available for white-ball matches without giving any timeline.

The report stated that Kohli has informed the BCCI and selectors that he needs a break from white-ball cricket and that he will get back to them about when he wants to play white-ball cricket next.

However, Virat is available for Test cricket. After the white-ball series in South Africa, India will play two Tests against the Proteas. The first Test match of the series will begin on Boxing Day (December 26).

After the two-match Test series, India will host Afghanistan for three T20 Internationals, starting January 11. Given the second Test against South Africa ends on January 7, Kohli is expected to miss the India vs Afghanistan T20s.

Moreover, no white-ball series is scheduled for India after the Afghanistan T20s as they will host England for five-match series, which will run till March 11.

With IPL 2024 likely to start at the end of March, fans are not likely to see in action during white-ball game in Indian colours in near future.



Currently, Virat Kohli is on family holiday in United Kingdom.

India tour of South Africa 2023-24 full schedule

10-Dec South Africa vs India 1st T20I 9:30 PM 12-Dec South Africa vs India 2nd T20I 9:30 PM 14-Dec South Africa vs India 3rd T20I 9:30 PM ODI series 17-Dec South Africa vs India 1st ODI 1:30 PM 19-Dec South Africa vs India 2nd ODI 4:30 PM 21-Dec South Africa vs India 3rd ODI 4:30 PM Test series Dec 26-Dec 30 South Africa vs India 1st Test 1:30 PM Jan 03-Jan 07 South Africa vs India 2nd Test 2:00 PM

India vs Afghanistan full schedule, match timings



Match Date Timings (IST) Venue 1st T20I 11-Jan-24 7:00 PM Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 2nd T20I 14-Jan-24 7:00 PM Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 3rd T20I 17-Jan-24 7:00 PM M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru



Also Read India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG: Three Lions already thinking about Tests in 2024 England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ IND vs AUS 3rd T20: Dew didn't help bowlers during Maxwell's knock - Surya Ind vs Aus: Big show from Maxwell wins thriller for Aussies in Guwahati Several changes in Australia T20I squad in India; Smith, Zampa already left India vs Australia 3rd T20 Highlights: Mad Max century wins it for Aussies PCB waives off match fee fine imposed on Azam for displaying Palestine flag

England tour of India 2024 full schedule

