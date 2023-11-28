Sensex (0.31%)
66174.20 + 204.16
Nifty (0.48%)
19889.70 + 95.00
Nifty Midcap (0.54%)
42278.00 + 227.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.25%)
6420.10 -15.95
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
43880.95 + 111.85
Heatmap

Ind vs Aus: Big show from Maxwell wins thriller for Aussies in Guwahati

Mad Max Glenn Maxwell showcased his fury to produce a Big Show in Guwahati and keep Australia alive by winning yet another match single-handedly and hitting a century on the way

Glenn Maxwell hit joint-fastest T20I century as Australia beat India in the 3rd T20 at Guwahati to keep the five-match series alive. Photo: X

Glenn Maxwell hit joint-fastest T20I century as Australia beat India in the 3rd T20 at Guwahati to keep the five-match series alive. Photo: X

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

When in doubt, hit out is the mantra of Glenn Maxwell. On most days he fails, but on days that count the most, he succeeds for Australia. Tuesday, November 28, 2023, in Guwahati, would be one of those days as Mad Max showed his furry to produce yet another Big Show on Indian soil to win a match single-handedly and keep the Aussies alive once again. 

Sending the crowd into a frenzy at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Maxwell reminded them of arguably one of the best ODI knocks that he played only a fortnight ago against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

However, unlike that day, he did not get any chances at all and relied purely on his skills to sail through. Coming to bat in the last over of the powerplay with a target of 223 in front of himself, Maxwell had no two ways in his mind as he straightaway went for the big goal of reaching the target and keeping Australia alive, who were 0-2 down in a five-match series. 

Maxwell’s magic was on full show as he maximised Parasidh’s Krishna second over to get 23 runs from it. Having got out cheaply in the last match, it was only fitting that the 35-year-old also had Krishna in front of him in the last over when his team needed 21 to win the match. 

Back to the start of his innings, the Victorian reached his fifty in 28 balls with a reverse hit against Arshdeep Singh. From 0-50, Maxwell lost three partners Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis and Tim David. However, from 50-100, he had Matthew Wade’s cool mind alongside, who knew that his job was to keep Maxwell on strike. 

He did just that as the RCB man made his way to 83 off just 39 balls at the end of 17 overs. At that point, the Aussies needed 49 off 18 balls to win the match. However, Prasidh bowled a superb over and gave away only six to push the target to 43 off the last two. Mistakes from Ishan Kishan behind the stumps and with the ball by Axar helped the Aussies get 22 in the penultimate over without even Maxwell being on strike.

With 21 to get off the last 6, Wade did his job again and got Maxwell on strike with 16 needed off the last four. The man with two T20 international hundred already in his kitty cleared his front leg and hit Krishan for a six on the third ball. India suffered for a slow over rate too and were forced to keep five fielders in the 30-yard circle. 

Maxwell utilised this advantage goit one four towards the backward point and another towards the cow corner on shots which could have gone either way in terms of losing a wicket or getting a boundary. He reached his third hundred T20I hundred, getting there in only 47 balls and thereby joining former Aussie captain Aaron Finch as the fastest to hit T20I century for the Green and Gold brigade.  

Also Read

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Revisiting 2003 final, that broke Indian hearts

World Cup 2023: Maxwell to miss AUS-ENG game after falling from golf cart

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

The Ashes: Mcgrath blames Stokes, says England should have declared early

WTC Final Day 2 Highlights: Australia on top as India trail by 318 runs

Several changes in Australia T20I squad in India; Smith, Zampa already left

India vs Australia 3rd T20 Highlights: Mad Max century wins it for Aussies

PCB waives off match fee fine imposed on Azam for displaying Palestine flag

When Kohli's wicket fell, stadium felt quiet like library: Pat Cummins

India vs Australia 3rd T20 Playing 11: Ausssies make 4 changes, Indians 1

Topics : India vs Australia Glenn Maxwell India cricket team Australia cricket team BS Web Reports Guwahati

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon