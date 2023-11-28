Sensex (0.31%)
66174.20 + 204.16
Nifty (0.48%)
19889.70 + 95.00
Nifty Midcap (0.54%)
42278.00 + 227.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.25%)
6420.10 -15.95
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
43880.95 + 111.85
Heatmap

Several changes in Australia T20I squad in India; Smith, Zampa already left

Almost half of the Australian team currently playing in the T20 International series in India will return home after the third match. Travis Head will be the lone member of the World Cup-winning team

Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa. Photo: Sportzpics

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 6:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Almost half of the Australian team currently playing in the T20 International series in India will return home after the third match here with Travis Head being the lone member of the World Cup winning side to stay put for the remaining two games.
India are 2-0 up in the five-match series. After Tuesday's match, the fourth and fifth T20Is will be played in Raipur (December 1) and Bengaluru (December 3).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Seven members from Australia's ODI World Cup winning team stayed back in India after the final on November 19 for the five-match T20I series. But six of the seven players will not feature in the Raipur and Bengaluru matches.
Adam Zampa, who finished the World Cup with 23 wickets and equalled Muttiah Muralitharan's record for most wickets by a spinner in a single edition, has already flown back home, along with Steve Smith.
Four other players -- Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott -- are scheduled to return to Australia after Tuesday's match in Guwahati.
Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Phillippe and big-hitter Ben McDermott have already joined the Australian squad and are available for Tuesday's third T20I.
Ben Dwarshuis and spinner Chris Green will join the squad in Raipur ahead of the fourth match.
Australia's updated squad: Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Kane Richardson.

Also Read

Steve Smith's 100th Test: Best batting average and stagging numbers

Steve Smith injury: Australian reveals how he hurt his wrist at Lord's

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up

IND vs AUS ODIs: Smith, Starc, Maxwell return to Australia 18-man squad

IND vs WI: Tilak Varma, Jaiswal get maiden T20I call-up; Rinku ignored

LIVE SCORE India vs Australia 3rd T20: Coin flip at 6:30 PM IST today

PCB waives off match fee fine imposed on Azam for displaying Palestine flag

When Kohli's wicket fell, stadium felt quiet like library: Pat Cummins

India vs Australia 3rd T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

IPL 2024: Shubman Gill replaces Hardik Pandya as Gujarat Titans' captain

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon