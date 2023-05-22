close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Virat Kohli scored his seventh hundred, broke Chris Gayle's IPL record

Virat surpassed Chris Gayle's long-standing record for most centuries in IPL history. Virat smashed its seventh IPL century against GT.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 11:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Virat Kohli surpasses Chris Gayle's record of smashing the most number of centuries in IPl history. In a must-win game for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat played an incredible knock of 101 runs in 61 deliveries. It was his seventh IPL century and second for this season.
Previously, Chris Gayle holds the record for the most number of centuries in IPL history and has six centuries under his belt. Yesterday, Virat broke that record and became the first player with seven centuries in IPL.

Third batter to score a consecutive century in IPL

With his dazzling knock against Gujarat Titans yesterday, virat kohli joins the list of Shikhar Dhawan and Jos Buttler batters with back-to-back IPL hundred. Shikhar did it in 2020, while Jos did it in 2022 and Virat in 2023.
As soon as the second inning of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans match ended, another player joined the list. Shubman Gill also scored two consecutive centuries as he played an incredible inning of 104 runs in just 52 balls with a strike rate of 200.

Shubham Gills's special knock also ended RCB's journey in the IPL 2023.

Kohli crossed the 7000 runs mark in IPL

This season was special for Virat Kohli. Though his dream to hold the trophy once again vanished with the loss against GT yesterday. But he scored 639 runs in 14 innings with a strike rate of 140.

Also Read

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB preview: Bullish Bangalore up against Kolkata at Eden

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Highlights: Kohli, du Plessis decimate Mumbai by 8 wkts

SRH vs RCB Highlights IPL 2023: King Kohli powers Bangalore to a big win

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Highlights: Shardul, Varun give Kolkata a huge victory

IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG Highlights: Pooran shines in Lucknow's thrilling win

Tiger Global to invest in Rajasthan Royals at a likely valuation of $650 mn

IPL 2023 Highlights: Kohli's ton in vain, Gill's 100 sends MI to playoffs

IPL 2023 Highlights: CSK, LSG qualify; Rinku Singh plays a blinder again

PBKS vs RR Highlights, IPL 2023: Rajasthan win, stay alive in playoffs race

Shaw should be dominating but has been disappointing this season: Watson


Earlier, Virat also crossed the 7000 runs mark in IPL history and became the first batter to score 7000 runs in IPL history. Virat has 7236 runs in 237 matches.

RCB's journey ends in IPL 2023

Despite Kohli's century, RCB lost against Gujarat Titans. Batting first, RCB got a decent start and smashed 67 runs in the first 7 overs before an unfortunate wicket of RCB skipper Du Plessis. 

After one down, except for Virat, no player showed the courage to set on the crease. Virat's hundred and Bracewell's and Anuj's cameo helped RCB to reach a fighting total of 197 runs.
The target looked insufficient in front of Shubman Gill's master class, and Gujarat Titans chased the target in just 19.1 overs. It ends RCB's journey in IPL 2023.

Topics : Virat Kohli IPL Indian Premier League

First Published: May 22 2023 | 11:25 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Virat Kohli scored his seventh hundred, broke Chris Gayle's IPL record

Virat Kohli
2 min read

Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude jolts Myanmar; second quake in a month

Earthquake, quake
1 min read

Australia, India share secure, prosperous Indo-Pacific: Aus PM Albanese

Anthony Albanese, Narendra Modi
3 min read

4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang: NCS

Arunachal Pradesh
1 min read

Earthquake of 5.6-magnitude jolts Northern California, no damage reported

Earthquake, quake
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Six short-sellers in Adani stocks under ED, Sebi lens for insider trading

Adani Group, Adani
3 min read
Premium

Rs 2,000 note: Hawala rate at Rs 91 for $; exchange for gold at Rs 70K

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

Pink wads crawl out of woodwork amid the rush to dump Rs 2,000 notes

Money, Rs 2000, 200 notes, Rupees
6 min read
Premium

No form, ID needed to exchange Rs 2,000 currency note: State Bank of India

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
4 min read
Premium

Rs 2,000 denomination note may lose legal tender status by year-end

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon