Virat Kohli scored his seventh hundred, broke Chris Gayle's IPL record



Previously, Chris Gayle holds the record for the most number of centuries in IPL history and has six centuries under his belt. Yesterday, Virat broke that record and became the first player with seven centuries in IPL. Virat Kohli surpasses Chris Gayle's record of smashing the most number of centuries in IPl history. In a must-win game for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat played an incredible knock of 101 runs in 61 deliveries. It was his seventh IPL century and second for this season.

Third batter to score a consecutive century in IPL



As soon as the second inning of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans match ended, another player joined the list. Shubman Gill also scored two consecutive centuries as he played an incredible inning of 104 runs in just 52 balls with a strike rate of 200. With his dazzling knock against Gujarat Titans yesterday, virat kohli joins the list of Shikhar Dhawan and Jos Buttler batters with back-to-back IPL hundred. Shikhar did it in 2020, while Jos did it in 2022 and Virat in 2023.

Kohli crossed the 7000 runs mark in IPL This season was special for Virat Kohli. Though his dream to hold the trophy once again vanished with the loss against GT yesterday. But he scored 639 runs in 14 innings with a strike rate of 140. Shubham Gills's special knock also ended RCB's journey in the IPL 2023.

RCB's journey ends in IPL 2023 Despite Kohli's century, RCB lost against Gujarat Titans. Batting first, RCB got a decent start and smashed 67 runs in the first 7 overs before an unfortunate wicket of RCB skipper Du Plessis. Earlier, Virat also crossed the 7000 runs mark in IPL history and became the first batter to score 7000 runs in IPL history. Virat has 7236 runs in 237 matches.