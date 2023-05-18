SRH vs RCB Highlights IPL 2023: King Kohli powers Bangalore to a big win

SRH vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2023

Heinrich Klaasen's brilliant maiden IPL century went in vain as the Royal Challengers Bangalore chased down 187 rather easily to give Sunrisers yet another loss at home and their forgetful season at Uppal. Virat Kohli was the hero for the visitors as he scored his first century of the season and sixth overall in his IPL career to propel Bangalore to a win which would take them straight to the fourth position in the points table.