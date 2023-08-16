Rishabh Pant: Wicketkeeper on way to recovery, bats in recreational game

The return of Rishabh Pant to top-flight cricket is keenly awaited, and the wicketkeeper batsman dropped some positive signals when he batted for a few balls during a recreational event on India's Independence Day.

Pant has been out of action after suffering multiple injuries in a horrific car accident on the Dehradun-Delhi highway in December last year.

In a fan video shared on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Pant was seen stepping out to hammer the ball out of the ground, and roars of onlookers accompanied the shot.

The little shimmy down the pitch might have come as a confidence booster for the batter as well because the crash had affected his knee the most.

Pant, who has been recuperating at the NCA, visited a sporting facility near Bengaluru to take part in the Independence Day celebrations organised by the JSW Foundation.

During the function, Pant exhorted people to keep enjoying sports.

Also Read "I am still in the game", Rishabh Pant says in new Zomato ad promoting ZPL WATCH: IND vs WI - Ishan Kishan thanks Rishabh Pant after maiden Test fifty Rishabh Pant must take his time to heal properly, says Sourav Ganguly Rishabh Pant set to miss Asia Cup, ODI World Cup 2023, claims report IPL 2023: Warner to lead Delhi Capitals in Pant's absence, Axar named VC West Indies' Marlon Samuels found guilty by anti-corruption tribunal Bad news for Parithvi Shaw as knee injury ends his Northamptonshire stint IND vs IRE: Bumrah bowls at India nets after 11 months with high intensity World Cup: Rohit must be aggressive for India to win trophy, says Kapil Dev Asia Cup unleashes grandest stage for IND vs PAK rivalry: Ravi Shastri

Rishabh pant on the ground. pic.twitter.com/1WqrO8LDFO

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had issued a fitness update on Pant last month.

He (Pant) has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets.

"He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running, BCCI had said in a statement.