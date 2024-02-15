WATCH: Sarfaraz Khan emotional after getting debut cap | Rajkot Test

Sarfaraz Khan, the much talked about Indian cricketer with loads of runs in domestic cricket, finally made his India debut on Thursday, February 15, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, formerly Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium, in Rajkot. The 26-year-old couldn't control his emotions after getting the cap from India legend Anil Kumble. Later, Sarfaraz, his father, Naushad Khan and his mother, Tabassum Khan, were seen as very emotional.
Sarfaraz, who has a First-Class average of nearly 70 (69.85) in 45 matches, has been in the reckoning to play the most extended format for India in the last few seasons. The absence of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul at the same time made it possible to draft the Mumbai batter in the squad after the first Test, and then he entered the playing 11 at the expense of another Mumbai player, Shreyas Iyer, who was injured.
Sarfaraz Khan first class career stats
|FORMAT
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100s
|50s
|4s
|6s
|Ct
|St
|FC
|45
|66
|10
|3912
|301*
|69.85
|5550
|70.48
|14
|11
|443
|73
|50
|0
|List A
|37
|27
|9
|629
|117
|34.94
|668
|94.16
|2
|0
|67
|13
|16
|0
|T20s
|96
|74
|21
|1188
|67
|22.41
|926
|128.29
|0
|3
|116
|33
|38
|0
Dhruv Jurel receives his debut cap from Dinesh Karthik. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
|Dhruv Jurel first class stats
|FORMAT
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100s
|50s
|4s
|6s
|Ct
|St
|FC
|15
|19
|2
|790
|249
|46.47
|1395
|56.63
|1
|5
|99
|8
|34
|2
|List A
|10
|7
|3
|189
|77
|47.25
|205
|92.19
|0
|2
|16
|7
|16
|2
|T20s
|23
|19
|7
|244
|34*
|20.33
|178
|137.07
|0
|0
|14
|14
|10
|1
Highest batting average in FC cricket at the time of India's Test debut
Sarfaraz is among the few Indian players with a First-Class average of over 50 during his Test debut. Vinod Kmabli, another Mumbaikar, had the best First-Class average during his Test debut. He averaged 88.37 in 27 matches. Among the active players, Yahasvi Jaiswal (80.21 in 15 games) and Shubman Gill (68.78 in 23 matches) averaged more than 50 in First-Class at the time of their Test debut.
|Highest batting average in FC cricket at the time of India Test debut
|Average
|Player
|Matches
|88.37
|Vinod Kambli
|27
|81.23
|Praveen Amre
|23
|80.21
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|15
|71.28
|Rusi Modi
|38
|70.18
|Sachin Tendulkar
|9
|69.85
|Sarfaraz Khan
|45
|68.78
|Shubman Gill
|23