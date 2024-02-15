WATCH: Sarfaraz Khan emotional after getting debut cap | Rajkot Test











How excited are you to see Sarfaraz Khan & Dhruv Jurel n the 3rd #JioCinemaSports #TeamIndia #IDFCFirstBankTestSeries pic.twitter.com/r7VLxGTBxT Wholesome moments in RajkotHow excited are you to see Sarfaraz Khan & Dhruv Jurel n the 3rd #INDvENG Test? #BazBowled February 15, 2024 Sarfaraz Khan, the much talked about Indian cricketer with loads of runs in domestic cricket, finally made his India debut on Thursday, February 15, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, formerly Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium, in Rajkot. The 26-year-old couldn't control his emotions after getting the cap from India legend Anil Kumble. Later, Sarfaraz, his father, Naushad Khan and his mother, Tabassum Khan, were seen as very emotional.







Check India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 live score and match updates here

Check India vs England 3rd Test full scorecard and match updates here Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel Sarfaraz, who has a First-Class average of nearly 70 (69.85) in 45 matches, has been in the reckoning to play the most extended format for India in the last few seasons. The absence of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul at the same time made it possible to draft the Mumbai batter in the squad after the first Test, and then he entered the playing 11 at the expense of another Mumbai player, Shreyas Iyer, who was injured.

FORMAT Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct St FC 45 66 10 3912 301* 69.85 5550 70.48 14 11 443 73 50 0 List A 37 27 9 629 117 34.94 668 94.16 2 0 67 13 16 0 T20s 96 74 21 1188 67 22.41 926 128.29 0 3 116 33 38 0

Dhruv Jurel receives his debut cap from Dinesh Karthik. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI



Dhruv Jurel first class stats FORMAT Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct St FC 15 19 2 790 249 46.47 1395 56.63 1 5 99 8 34 2 List A 10 7 3 189 77 47.25 205 92.19 0 2 16 7 16 2 T20s 23 19 7 244 34* 20.33 178 137.07 0 0 14 14 10 1 Dhruv Jurel, who received his maiden India call-up ahead of this series, also made his Test debut after first-choice wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat could not perform.

Highest batting average in FC cricket at the time of India's Test debut





Highest batting average in FC cricket at the time of India Test debut Average Player Matches 88.37 Vinod Kambli 27 81.23 Praveen Amre 23 80.21 Yashasvi Jaiswal 15 71.28 Rusi Modi 38 70.18 Sachin Tendulkar 9 69.85 Sarfaraz Khan 45 68.78 Shubman Gill 23 Sarfaraz is among the few Indian players with a First-Class average of over 50 during his Test debut. Vinod Kmabli, another Mumbaikar, had the best First-Class average during his Test debut. He averaged 88.37 in 27 matches. Among the active players, Yahasvi Jaiswal (80.21 in 15 games) and Shubman Gill (68.78 in 23 matches) averaged more than 50 in First-Class at the time of their Test debut.

source: ESPNcricinfo