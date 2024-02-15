IND vs ENG, Rajkot Test: Ben Stokes' journey to 100 Tests in numbers

Ben Stokes, the man credited for revolutionising Test cricket alongside Brendon McCullum to invent Bazball and look for result-oriented matches instead of draws, will appear in his 100th Test when India takes on England at Rajkot in the third Test of the five-match series, starting Thursday, February 15.

Though he has had more success in the white ball format than the red one, having starred in two World Cup wins in 2019 and 2022 for the Three Lions, Stokes is also on his way to leaving a lasting impact in the red ball. If 100 is just another number for Stokes, then let's look at his astounding contribution to Tests in numbers.



128- Stokes has hit the highest sixes for any cricketer in Tests. Second on the list is his coach, Brendon McCullum, with 107 sixes.

5- Ben Stokes has taken five catches in innings, which is the joint most for any cricketer in a Test match.

36 out of 37- The invention of Bazball cannot be summarised better than the number 36 out of 37, as the English bowlers have bowled out the opposition on 36 occasions out of possible 37 in Tests since Stokes took over as captain of the side.



6000 and 190- The 32-year-old English skipper is the only player alongside West Indien legend Gary Sobers and South Africa's Jacques Kallis to score more than 6000 Test runs and take more than 190 wickets. His wickets column (197) could have easily touched 200 if not for his recurring knee injury, which has forced him to cut down on bowling.

258- It is the highest score by a batter batting at number six in Tests. Stokes smashed the fattest 250 and second fastest double century on his way to his highest individual score in Capetown against South Africa.

399- In that game where Stokes hit 258, he added 399 for the sixth wicket alongside Jonny Bairstow. This is the highest sixth-wicket partnership in Tests.

2019- This number is a reminder of the Headingley Test 2019, in which Stokes single-handedly beat Australia. Chasing a target of 359 in the fourth innings, England were nine down for 286 when Stokes brought out his A game and smashed 74 off just 45 balls to take his team home.

16- Stokes will become the 16th man to reach a century of Tests for England

"I don't want it to sound like I'm not thankful for the opportunities I've had, but with milestones, it's not done until it's done," he said ahead of the Rajkot Test. It's definitely not done as far as this series is concerned which is vele at 1-1 and also as far as Stokes is concerned.