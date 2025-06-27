Friday, June 27, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / We just wanted to knock Australia out of 2024 T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma

We just wanted to knock Australia out of 2024 T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma

Talking about his aggressive approach against Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc, Rohit noted that his years of experience facing Starc helped him form a clear plan

Rohit Sharma vs Australia during 2024 T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma vs Australia during 2024 T20 World Cup (PIC: X)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

India’s T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma opened up about the emotions and tactical thinking behind India’s pivotal Super 8s clash against Australia during a special episode of Champions Waali Feeling Phir Se on JioHotstar. Reflecting on that memorable win, Rohit admitted that the team was well aware that a victory would eliminate Australia — and that thought alone served as extra motivation. However, he emphasised that personal revenge or historical baggage wasn't what drove him on the field. While the memories of the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss still lingered in the dressing room, once play began, Rohit said his focus was solely on executing his skills and helping the team win. 
 

“We wanted to give them a gift”

According to Rohit, the players did joke about avenging the heartbreak of 19 November 2023, when Australia denied India the ODI World Cup title in Ahmedabad. He revealed that the idea of knocking them out was indeed a popular sentiment in the dressing room. But when the match started, emotions were set aside. Rohit said he doesn’t walk in with the mindset of knocking a team out; instead, he focuses on how best he can contribute.

Targeting Starc: A tactical battle

Talking about his aggressive approach against Australia’s pace spearhead Mitchell Starc, Rohit noted that his years of experience facing Starc helped him form a clear plan. He observed that Starc was defensive during their duel, avoiding attacking lines. For Rohit, that was a sign the bowler was trying to survive rather than dismiss him. He cherished that innings — despite it not being a century — as one of his most meaningful in the context of the World Cup.

Respecting the Australian legacy

Rohit also praised Australia’s unmatched pedigree in ICC events. He acknowledged their ability to raise their game during high-pressure knockout stages. Describing it as “a winning DNA”, Rohit said Australia’s legacy stretches far beyond the past — their current players carry the same mental toughness and hunger for trophies.

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

