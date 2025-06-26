Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Why Archer won't return to England Playing 11 for second Test vs India?

Why Archer won't return to England Playing 11 for second Test vs India?

In his first first-class appearance in four years, Archer bowled 18 overs, returned 1 for 32, and dismissed opener Emilio Gay

Jofra Archer

All eyes on England Playing 11 for the second Test vs India.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

He was once England’s golden arm — the man with ice in his veins and fire in his pace. But now, as Jofra Archer inches closer to a long-awaited Test return, caution, not celebration, is the dominant sentiment among cricket’s old guard.
 
The 30-year-old speedster made a quiet but significant return to red-ball cricket on Sunday, turning out for Sussex in a County Championship clash against Durham. It was his first first-class appearance in four years. Archer bowled 18 overs, returned 1 for 32, and dismissed opener Emilio Gay. More than the numbers, it was his rhythm that drew attention — and raised questions. 
 
 
Vaughan sounds the alarm: "Why rush him back?"
 
Former England captain Michael Vaughan didn’t hold back on ‘BBC Test Match Special’. While pleased to see Archer back in the mix, Vaughan strongly opposed fast-tracking him into the second Test against India at Edgbaston, which begins on July 2.

"He’s not played the longer format for four years, so why, on the back of one game for Sussex against Durham, would you rush him back?" Vaughan asked.
 
He acknowledged Archer’s return as a major boost but emphasised the vast difference between county cricket and the rigour of a Test match. His advice was clear: "Let him play another four-day game. I would go with the same line-up, as long as the bowlers are fine and there are no niggles."
 
Farbrace echoes Vaughan: "Be careful with Jofra"
 
Sussex head coach and former England assistant coach Paul Farbrace echoed Vaughan’s concerns. Speaking to The Guardian, he too advised restraint, despite being impressed by Archer’s bowling in the county fixture.
 
"If I was in their (selectors’) situation, my honest answer would be that I would save him for the third Test match. You have to be careful — he’s only bowled 18 overs of red-ball cricket," Farbrace said.  Check India vs England 2nd Test match details here
 
Though he praised Archer’s rhythm and effort — "He bowled very nicely" — Farbrace still favoured sticking with Chris Woakes for the Edgbaston Test, citing the bowler’s deep familiarity with the pitch. "Why change the team? They’ve just won the Test at Headingley. They’ve set themselves up nicely for the series."
 
A career of sparks and stumbles
 
Archer’s meteoric rise in 2019 saw him bowl the unforgettable Super Over in England’s World Cup triumph and rattle the Australians with 22 wickets in four Ashes Tests. But the glory was short-lived. A series of debilitating injuries followed — starting with a persistent elbow issue in 2020 that required multiple surgeries, followed by a stress fracture in the back in 2022.
 
Every attempted return has met with a setback. Most recently, he was ruled out of the white-ball series against the West Indies after injuring his thumb during the IPL.

Topics : India vs England England cricket team Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

