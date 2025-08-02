Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / What is highest score by a night watchman for India in Tests since 2000?

What is highest score by a night watchman for India in Tests since 2000?

As far as the highest score by a night watcher is concerned, the standards have been set pretty high with Australia's Gillespie scoring an unbeaten double hundred for the Aussies (201*) vs Bangladesh.

Akash Deep

Akash Deep

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s night watchmen have occasionally turned into unlikely batting heroes, and the latest to join that list is pacer Akash Deep, whose 94-ball 66 against England in 2025 puts him second on the list of highest scores by an Indian night watchman since 2000.  Only former cricketer Amit Mishra’s 84 against England in 2011 surpasses it, a reminder of the leg-spinner’s capability with the bat. Mishra also features a second time with a solid 58 versus Bangladesh back in 2010. 
Highest Score by a Night Watchman for India Since 2000
Player Opponent Year Score
Amit Mishra England 2011 84
Akash Deep England 2025 66
Amit Mishra Bangladesh 2010 58
Irfan Pathan Australia 2008 46
Murali Kartik Bangladesh 2000 43
  Other notable entries include Irfan Pathan’s 46 against Australia in 2008, showcasing his all-round skills, and Murali Kartik’s 43* versus Bangladesh in 2000, which started this elite list.   
  Akash Deep's knock, particularly under pressure in a challenging Test environment, reflects resilience and technical grit. While night watchmen are typically deployed to protect frontline batters, this list proves that when needed, they can step up and significantly contribute to India’s cause with the bat.  Highest score by a night watchmen in Test cricket  As far as the highest score by a night watcher is concerned, the standards have been set pretty high with Australia's Gillespie scoring an unbeaten double hundred for the Aussies (201*) against Bangladesh in Chittagong back in 2006. 
Most runs in an innings by a nightwatchman
  Score Player Match Location Year
201* JN Gillespie Australia v Bangladesh Chittagong 2006
125 MV Boucher South Africa v Zimbabwe Harare 1999
108 MV Boucher South Africa v England Durban 1999
105 AL Mann Australia v India Perth 1977
101* SMH Kirmani India v Australia Mumbai 1979
101 Nasim-ul-Ghani Pakistan v England Lord's 1962
99* AJ Tudor England v New Zealand Birmingham 1999
98 H Larwood England v Australia Sydney 1933
 

Topics : Test Cricket India vs England India cricket team England cricket team

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

