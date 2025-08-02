Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Shami joins East Zone for Duleep Trophy 2025; Ishan Kishan named captain

Shami joins East Zone for Duleep Trophy 2025; Ishan Kishan named captain

The 2025-26 season marks the return of the traditional zonal format for the Duleep Trophy after a one-year experiment with India A, B, C and D teams

Mohammed Shami

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has been drafted into the East Zone squad for the 2025-26 Duleep Trophy, marking a notable return to red-ball cricket. The seasoned pacer, who last played a first-class match in November 2024 for Bengal, will bring a heap of experience to a squad that blends youth and established domestic talent. Leading the team will be Ishan Kishan, currently enjoying a purple patch in England’s County Championship. Kishan has been handed the captaincy of a 15-member unit set to open the domestic season with a clash against North Zone at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on August 28. Test batter Abhimanyu Easwaran who will return from England without feturing in any of the five Tests of Anderson Tendulkar Trophy 2025 has been named vice-captain of the squad, which features promising performers from across the zone. 
 

Shami returns to red-ball setup

Shami, 34, was last seen in competitive action during IPL 2025, where he turned out for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite a modest showing — six wickets in nine matches — his experience remains invaluable. With his last first-class appearance dating back to the 2024 Ranji Trophy and no international red-ball outing since the World Test Championship final in 2023, his inclusion signals East Zone’s intent to bolster their bowling attack with seasoned pace.

Kishan's county form rewarded

Ishan Kishan’s appointment as captain highlights his growing stature. The wicketkeeper-batter has impressed with two gritty half-centuries for Nottinghamshire in Division One of the County Championship. Though not known primarily for red-ball prowess, Kishan’s leadership credentials and current form tipped the scales in his favour. Zonal selectors see him as a “dynamic influence” capable of galvanising a young squad.

Youth and experience

The squad features key performers such as Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar and Riyan Parag. Young talents like Virat Singh and Sharandeep Singh — Jharkhand's top Ranji run-scorers — also earn deserved places. Spinner Manishi, who claimed 22 wickets last season, strengthens the bowling unit.

One of the more exciting names among the standbys is 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who made headlines with a record-breaking century for India U-19 in England. The selectors hinted at keeping “an eye on long-term prospects” by naming the prodigy as a standby.

Surprise omission

Interestingly, there was no spot for Sudip Chatterjee, Bengal’s leading scorer from last Ranji season. His teammate Sudip Kumar Gharami, the second-highest, finds himself among the reserves, reflecting a forward-looking selection strategy focused on versatility and form.

East Zone full squad for Duleep Trophy 2025:

Ishan Kishan (capt), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vc), Sandeep Patnaik, Virat Singh, Denish Das, Sridam Paul, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Riyan Parag, Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami
Standbys: Mukhtar Hussain, Aasirwad Swain, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Swastik Samal, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Rahul Singh

Duleep Trophy returns to old format

The 2025-26 season marks the return of the traditional zonal format for the Duleep Trophy after a one-year experiment with India A, B, C and D teams. The tournament’s reversion to its roots allows regional talent to shine and brings familiar rivalries back to the fore.
 

Topics : Mohammed Shami Ishan Kishan Domestic cricket Duleep Trophy

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

