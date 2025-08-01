ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2: Gus Atkinson hunts down Indian batters at Oval

The hosts, England, continued their stunning outing with the ball in the fifth Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as they finished India’s first innings early on Day 2 by taking the remaining four wickets of the visitors while conceding just 20 runs, effectively bundling India out for just 224. After that, English openers subjected Indian pacers to extreme punishment with aggressive shots all around the ground, handing the hosts their natural Bazball-style start to the innings.
All-round England takes control in morning session
India started their day with the overnight score of 204 for 6. India looked in great form at the start before India’s late collapse custom was put on display again after Karun Nair (57) and Washington Sundar (26) lost their wickets in back-to-back overs to Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson, as India went from 218 for 6 to 220 for 8. Md Siraj (0) also lost his wicket to Atkinson before Prasidh Krishna (0) lost his wicket two balls later in the same over to bundle India out for just 224 and complete his fourth Test fifer. Atkinson's bowling figure of 5 for 33 is the second-best bowling effort by any English pacer against India at the Oval in Tests.
In reply, the English opening pair of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley got England off to a great start in response to India’s below-par total. The duo added 92 runs in just 12.5 overs before Akash Deep got Ben Duckett (43) caught behind to hand India their first wicket of the innings.
Meanwhile, Zak Crawley (52 not out) completed his fifty and added another 17 runs with skipper Ollie Pope (12 not out) for the second wicket as the session came to a close with England 105 for 1, trailing by 115 runs in the first innings.
England 1st innings scorecard at lunch Day 2:
|England 1st Inning
|109-1 (16 ov) CRR:6.81
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|Not out
|52
|43
|12
|0
|120.93
|Ben Duckett
|c D Jurel b A Deep
|43
|38
|5
|2
|113.16
|Ollie Pope (C)
|Not out
|12
|16
|2
|0
|75
|Extras
|2 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|109 (1 wkts, 16 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Mohammed Siraj
|4
|0
|31
|0
|0
|7.75
|Akash Deep
|7
|0
|46
|1
|0
|6.57
|Prasidh Krishna
|5
|0
|31
|0
|1
|6.2
India 1st innings scorecard:
|India 1st Inning
|224-10 (69.4 ov) CRR:3.22
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|lbw b G Atkinson
|2
|9
|0
|0
|22.22
|KL Rahul
|b C Woakes
|14
|40
|1
|0
|35
|Sai Sudharsan
|c JL Smith b JC Tongue
|38
|108
|6
|0
|35.19
|Shubman Gill (C)
|runout (G Atkinson)
|21
|35
|4
|0
|60
|Karun Nair
|lbw b JC Tongue
|57
|109
|8
|0
|52.29
|Ravindra Jadeja
|c JL Smith b JC Tongue
|9
|13
|1
|0
|69.23
|Dhruv Jurel (WK)
|c H Brook b G Atkinson
|19
|40
|2
|0
|47.5
|Washington Sundar
|c J Overton b G Atkinson
|26
|55
|3
|0
|47.27
|Akash Deep
|Not out
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Mohammed Siraj
|b G Atkinson
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Prasidh Krishna
|c JL Smith b G Atkinson
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|38 (b 12, Ib 6, w 16, nb 4, p 0)
|Total
|224 (10 wkts, 69.4 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Chris Woakes
|14
|1
|46
|1
|0
|3.29
|Gus Atkinson
|21.4
|8
|33
|5
|4
|1.52
|Josh Tongue
|16
|4
|57
|3
|0
|3.56
|Jamie Overton
|16
|0
|66
|0
|0
|4.13
|Jacob Bethell
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2