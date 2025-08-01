Friday, August 01, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Siraj steps up: How India's pace spearhead thrives without Bumrah

Siraj steps up: How India's pace spearhead thrives without Bumrah

Mohd Siraj took 3 wickets till the first two sessions in the 5th Test as the English batters were bamboozled by the pacer's efforts despite playing all the Tests in the series.

Mohd Siraj

Mohd Siraj

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:47 PM IST
As the England–India Test series reaches its decider at The Oval, with England leading 2-1 after four Tests. Cricketing commentators are revisiting the curious phenomenon: Mohammed Siraj often bowls better when Jasprit Bumrah is not present, a phenomenon loosely reminiscent of the so-called Ewing Theory.  This was once again proven in the 5th Test as Day 2 saw Mohd Siraj take 3 wickets till the first two sessions as the English batters were bamboozled by the pacer's efforts despite playing all the Tests in the series. 
 
 
Statistical Case: Siraj With vs. Without Bumrah in away Tests 
The disparity in Siraj's record in away Test is notable. In 35 away Test innings alongside Bumrah, he captured 64 wickets at 33.90. Without Bumrah, in 15 away Test innings, he claimed 34 wickets at 24.20. 
Siraj’s away Test stats with and without Bumrah (Stats till ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2)
Condition Innings Wickets Average
With Bumrah (Away) 35 64 33.9
Without Bumrah (Away) 15 34 24.2
 
These numbers show how lethal Siraj has been in the absence of his teammate who has on most days taken the onus on himself to guide the side. 
Mohd Siraj’s Test career (Stats till ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2)
  With Bumrah Without Bumrah
Matches 24 17
Wickets 73 44

Why the Better Returns in Absence? 
Batters’ Approach 
Opponents appear more aggressive against Siraj when Bumrah isn’t on the field. Without the fearsome threat of Bumrah, batsmen take more risks against Siraj—raising his economy marginally, but also creating more wicket-taking opportunities 
.  Earlier Involvement 
Data from home Tests show that without Bumrah, Siraj is more frequently given the new ball or is brought into the attack earlier. He opens or first-change over 75% of the time, compared to rarely opening when Bumrah plays. This early exposure arguably gives him rhythm and opportunity to make breakthroughs 
  Leadership and Responsibility 
In Bumrah’s absence, Siraj clearly assumes the mantle of bowling leader. His on-field assertiveness, encouraging younger bowlers like Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna, and willingness to shoulder responsibility may sharpen his focus. As Dinesh Karthik noted, Siraj “likes to get aggressive,” and has shown leadership even in domestic incidents and wicketkeeping advice  
Country wise stats of Mohd Siraj in Tests (Stats till ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2)
Country With Bumrah – Matches Wickets Without Bumrah – Matches Wickets
Australia 7 27 1 6
India 6 10 8 9
England 7 24 3 9
South Africa 4 12
Bangladesh 2 6
West Indies 2 7
Overall 24 73 16 37
   
 
Series Context: India Needs Siraj at His Best 
With England leading 2-1, having won at Headingley and Lord’s, and India salvaging a big victory at Edgbaston - the second Test - thanks to Gill’s scores and Siraj’s support, the ongoing Oval Test is do-or-die for India 
 
With Bumrah unavailable, India relied heavily on Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took hands into their own hands in London on Day 2.
 
Siraj has already shown form—notching three wickets in the 1st innings at The Oval and setting the tone as India took the innings into their own hands with quick wickets. Siraj's ability to command the attack early and spark pressure spells makes him key to leveling the series.
 
When Siraj leads, he delivers 
The numbers suggest that Siraj's test effectiveness improves when he does not operate in Bumrah’s shadow. Whether through batsmen’s altered mindset, greater bowling responsibility, or psychological sharpness, Mohammed Siraj consistently thrives when he leads the attack, a trend India hope continues as they fight to salvage the series.

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 9:27 PM IST

