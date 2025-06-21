Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 06:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Who hit the most sixes in Tests for India? Check Pant's six tally here

While Pant is gradually rising towards the top, it is England skipper Ben Stokes who is at the top of the ladder with 133 sixes to his name at the moment.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Rishabh Pant scored his 7th Test hundred for India as his 134-run knock helped his side get past 450 runs on Day 2 of the 1st Test against England at Headingley on Saturday. Pant's explosive knock consisted of an impressive 6 sixes that took his tally of sixes in red ball cricket to 79, making him the 3rd highest Indian batter to score sixes in Test cricket.
 
While Pant is gradually rising towards the top, it is England skipper Ben Stokes who is at the top of the ladder with 133 sixes to his name at the moment. 
 
Rank Player Sixes
1 Ben Stokes (ENG) 133
2 Brendon McCullum (NZ) 107
3 Adam Gilchrist (AUS) 100
4 Tim Southee (NZ) 98
5 Chris Gayle (WI) 98
6 Jacques Kallis (SA) 97
7 Virender Sehwag (IND) 91
8 Angelo Mathews (SL) 90
9 Rohit Sharma (IND) 88
10 Brian Lara (WI) 88
11 IVA Richards (WI) 84
12 A Flintoff (ENG/ICC) 82
13 ML Hayden (AUS) 82
14 Misbah-ul-Haq (PAK) 81
15 KP Pietersen (ENG) 81
16 RR Pant (IND) 79
17 MS Dhoni (IND) 78
18 RT Ponting (AUS) 73
19 CH Lloyd (WI) 70
20 Younis Khan (PAK) 70
 
Indian batters to hit most sixes in Tests  There are many Indian batters among the list as well who have showcased some brilliant power hitting in the longest format of the game over the years. From Sehwag to Rohit Sharma, Team India have had many big hitters who didn't hesitate to pull the trigger in a format where patience is a virtue on most occassions.  Virender Sehwag sits at the top of the table with 91 sixes hit in test cricket while the former India skipper Rohit Sharma takes the second spot with 88 while Pant is now just 9 sixes away to pip his former captain with 79 sixes to his name in red ball cricket.  Pant's amazing ability to send the ball over the ropes all across the pitch leaves fans baffled and yet asking for more when he takes the pitch.   
Indian batters with most sixes in Tests
Rank Player Sixes
1 Virender Sehwag 91
2 Rohit Sharma 88
3 Rishabh Pant 79
4 MS Dhoni 78
5 Kapil Dev 61
6 Sachin Tendulkar 69
7 Sourav Ganguly 57
8 Ravindra Jadeja 69
9 Yashasvi Jaiswal 40
10 Harbhajan Singh 42
 

Topics : Rishabh Pant India cricket team India vs England ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

