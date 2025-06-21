Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND: Karun Nair's return to Tests after 8 years ends in heartbreak

ENG vs IND: Karun Nair's return to Tests after 8 years ends in heartbreak

Nair, who went viral after his tweet asking cricket for one more chance, was added to the Indian Test squad for England after his brilliant run with the bat in the domestic circuit

Karun Nair, India, England, Chennai, Triple ton

Indian batsman Karun Nair.

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian batters are enjoying a great day with the bat against England in the first of the five-match Test series at Headingley, Leeds, as three of their batters — Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant — went on to score hundreds. However, amidst all this, Karun Nair, who was returning to Test cricket after a long gap of 8 years, failed to capitalise on the moment and the advantage of a batting-friendly wicket, and was dismissed for a four-ball duck by English skipper Ben Stokes, who claimed his third wicket of the innings. 
 
 
Nair, who went viral after his tweet asking cricket for one more chance, was added to the Indian Test squad for England after his brilliant run with the bat in the domestic circuit. Nair missed 77 Tests between his last appearance. He is number four on the list of Indian players who have missed the most Tests between two appearances. His last Test appearance came back in March 2017.
 
Most Tests missed for India between two appearances
 
Player Tests Missed Years Between Appearances
Jaydev Unadkat 118 2010–2022
Dinesh Karthik 87 2010–2018
Parthiv Patel 83 2008–2016
Karun Nair 77 2017–2025 *
Abhinav Mukund 56 2011–2017
 

More From This Section

Mark Wood

Mark Wood in a race against time to get fit for ENG vs IND final Test

Ben Stokes

ENG vs IND: Vaughan slams Ben Stokes for Headingley toss decision

Yashasvi Jaiswal

ENG vs IND: Disciplined and fearless - Manjrekar lauds Jaiswal's maturity

Headingley, Leeds

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Will rain halt India's perfect start at Headingley?

Shubman Gill vs England in Leeds

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Skipper Gill powers India to record start vs England

Topics : India vs England India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship Karun Nair

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon