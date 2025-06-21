Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG session timings today: When will Lunch, tea break take place?

IND vs ENG session timings today: When will Lunch, tea break take place?

With Gill and Pant poised to take India past 500, and Ravindra Jadeja yet to bat, India are firmly in command. Heading into Day 2, they appear well-placed to further tighten their grip.

ENG vs IND 1st Test

ENG vs IND 1st Test

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India finished Day 1 of the first Test against England at Headingley at an imposing 359/3, propelled by a monumental century from captain Shubman Gill, alongside crucial knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant. After being asked to bat by Ben Stokes, India made the most of a flat deck and played with poise and aggression. 
Gill-Pant look to take India past 500 
With Gill and Pant poised to take India past 500, and Ravindra Jadeja yet to bat, India are firmly in command. Beginning Day 2 with full intent, they appear well-placed to further tighten their grip.
 
Day 1 summary
 
 
Openers KL Rahul and Jaiswal built a strong 91-run stand, with Rahul anchoring and Jaiswal taking the attack to the seamers. But just before lunch, the momentum swung: Rahul was caught behind off Chris Woakes, and debutant B Sai Sudharsan fell LBW for a four??'ball duck.   
 

Also Read

ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 2

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test: Gill-Pant bat on as India eye 500 plus total

ENG vs IND

ENG vs IND live streaming: How to watch 1st Test Day 2 action for free?

Team India

India came here with nothing to lose: Manjrekar lauds Indian players

Mark Wood

Mark Wood in a race against time to get fit for ENG vs IND final Test

Ben Stokes

ENG vs IND: Vaughan slams Ben Stokes for Headingley toss decision

 
Following the break, Jaiswal reached his maiden Test ton, displaying his rich form. His century came to an end soon after tea when Ben Stokes struck again to send him back for a brilliant 105. Meanwhile, Gill continued to anchor the innings with what turned out to be a career-defining knock. Rishabh Pant joined late, immediately looking in rhythm.
 
What are the session timings for Day 2 of the ENG vs IND 1st Test? 
ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 2 session timings
Session UK time (BST) India time (IST)
First Session 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM
Lunch 1:00 PM – 1:40 PM 5:30 PM – 6:10 PM
Second Session 1:40 PM – 3:40 PM 6:10 PM – 8:10 PM
Tea Break 3:40 PM – 4:00 PM 8:10 PM – 8:30 PM
Third Session 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM 8:30 PM – 10:30 PM
 
The second day of the 1st Test between England and India at Headingley will begin at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 PM IST). The day is divided into three sessions with two breaks in between. The first session runs from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM (3:30 PM to 5:30 PM IST), followed by a 40-minute lunch break. The second session is scheduled from 1:40 PM to 3:40 PM (6:10 PM to 8:10 PM IST), followed by a 20-minute tea break. The final session continues from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM (8:30 PM to 10:30 PM IST).

More From This Section

Yashasvi Jaiswal

ENG vs IND: Disciplined and fearless - Manjrekar lauds Jaiswal's maturity

Headingley, Leeds

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Will rain halt India's perfect start at Headingley?

Shubman Gill vs England in Leeds

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Skipper Gill powers India to record start vs England

ENG vs IND 1st Test day 1 full scorecard

England vs India HIGHLIGHTS, 1st Test: Batters power India to 331/3 against ENG at stumps on day 1

Shubman Gill

Not Rohit, nor Ganguly: Shubman Gill hits century on Test captaincy debut

Topics : India vs England India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon