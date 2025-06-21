IND vs ENG session timings today: When will Lunch, tea break take place?

India finished Day 1 of the first Test against England at Headingley at an imposing 359/3, propelled by a monumental century from captain Shubman Gill, alongside crucial knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant. After being asked to bat by Ben Stokes, India made the most of a flat deck and played with poise and aggression.
Gill-Pant look to take India past 500
With Gill and Pant poised to take India past 500, and Ravindra Jadeja yet to bat, India are firmly in command. Beginning Day 2 with full intent, they appear well-placed to further tighten their grip.
Day 1 summary
Openers KL Rahul and Jaiswal built a strong 91-run stand, with Rahul anchoring and Jaiswal taking the attack to the seamers. But just before lunch, the momentum swung: Rahul was caught behind off Chris Woakes, and debutant B Sai Sudharsan fell LBW for a four??'ball duck.
Following the break, Jaiswal reached his maiden Test ton, displaying his rich form. His century came to an end soon after tea when Ben Stokes struck again to send him back for a brilliant 105. Meanwhile, Gill continued to anchor the innings with what turned out to be a career-defining knock. Rishabh Pant joined late, immediately looking in rhythm.
What are the session timings for Day 2 of the ENG vs IND 1st Test?
|ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 2 session timings
|Session
|UK time (BST)
|India time (IST)
|First Session
|11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|3:30 PM – 5:30 PM
|Lunch
|1:00 PM – 1:40 PM
|5:30 PM – 6:10 PM
|Second Session
|1:40 PM – 3:40 PM
|6:10 PM – 8:10 PM
|Tea Break
|3:40 PM – 4:00 PM
|8:10 PM – 8:30 PM
|Third Session
|4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|8:30 PM – 10:30 PM
The second day of the 1st Test between England and India at Headingley will begin at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 PM IST). The day is divided into three sessions with two breaks in between. The first session runs from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM (3:30 PM to 5:30 PM IST), followed by a 40-minute lunch break. The second session is scheduled from 1:40 PM to 3:40 PM (6:10 PM to 8:10 PM IST), followed by a 20-minute tea break. The final session continues from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM (8:30 PM to 10:30 PM IST).