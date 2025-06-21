Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / India came here with nothing to lose: Manjrekar lauds Indian players

India came here with nothing to lose: Manjrekar lauds Indian players

On Match Centre Live via Jio Hotstar (formerly JioCinema), experts Sanjay Manjrekar and Stuart Broad praised India's composure, Gill's captaincy, and technique.

Team India

Team India

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Day 1 of the first Test between India and England ended with India firmly in the driver's seat, bolstered by strong performances from Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rishabh Pant.  On Match Centre Live via Jio Hotstar (formerly JioCinema), experts Sanjay Manjrekar and Stuart Broad praised India’s composure, Gill’s captaincy and technique, and dissected England’s missed chances and bowling plan.
 
Sanjay Manjrekar on India’s Day 1 performance
 
Reflecting on India’s position, Manjrekar said:
 
“India came here with nothing to lose and a lot to gain, and you saw that today. Gill notched his first major Test century overseas. Jaiswal proved his class isn’t just confined to home pitches, he thrives in England too. KL Rahul was steady, and Pant seems to be regaining his touch. That’s a clutch of positives.” 
 

He also applauded Gill’s captaincy and technical advances at the crease:
 
“I initially doubted Gill’s elevation, thinking Jasprit Bumrah was a more obvious choice. But temperamentally he’s remained calm, without letting captaincy affect his batting. He’s addressed key technical flaws that previously stopped him from scoring big away from home. The conditions and bowling weren’t overly challenging, but his refined technique and mental strength were clear highlights.”
 
Stuart Broad on England’s bowling and India’s batting dominance 
Broad reflected on England’s day, noting missed opportunities and India’s control:
 
“England would have hoped for five or six wickets today to gain the upper hand. The pitch held up well, and India controlled the tempo excellently. Yes, two wickets before lunch offered England a glimmer of hope, but post-break, Jaiswal and Gill parried every threat. For a young team, their poise and judgment were outstanding. If India reaches 550 or higher, England could be in deep trouble.” 
 
Broad also analyzed England’s strategy and India’s response:
 
“England bowled fuller lengths, as Headingley often rewards that with swing and slip opportunities. But India’s batters read it beautifully, driving late and picking the bowlers up in the air. That doesn’t point to poor bowling so much as outstanding batting. The Indian lineup judged conditions better than expected. England must break this partnership early tomorrow, getting that second new ball in play is crucial. But all in all, India stamped authority today. A thrilling start to the series, a joy to watch.”

Topics : India vs England England cricket team India cricket team Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

