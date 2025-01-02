Business Standard

Home / Cricket / News / Who is Beau Webster? The new pace all-rounder threat for India in Sydney

Who is Beau Webster? The new pace all-rounder threat for India in Sydney

Webster's towering height gives him an advantage, particularly as a batter. His extended reach allows him to play shots across a wide arc, especially against spinners.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 8:19 AM IST

Australia has announced that Beau Webster will make his debut in the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. This exciting opportunity comes as the Australian team leads the series 2-1 heading into the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Webster, replacing Mitchell Marsh, will step onto the international stage in the new year, following Sam Konstas' debut in the previous match.  ALSO READ: India vs Australia 5th Test Playing 11, live time, IND vs AUS streaming
 
Who is Beau Webster?
 
Beau Webster, born on December 1, 1993, in Hobart, Tasmania, is an all-rounder renowned for his versatility. Standing at an imposing height of 6'7" (201 cm), he brings a physical presence to the game that complements his skills with both bat and ball. Known for his calm demeanor on the field, Webster has become a dependable figure for Tasmania in domestic cricket and has earned a reputation as a reliable player in the Big Bash League (BBL).
 
 
Domestic Career and Big Bash League Success
 
Webster has been a key player for Tasmania across all formats, showing consistent performances in domestic cricket. His versatility is further highlighted by his role in the Big Bash League, where he plays for the Melbourne Stars. As a right-handed batter, he adapts his game to various match situations, whether anchoring the innings or finishing strong in T20s. Additionally, Webster provides valuable right-arm off-spin, a useful option in shorter formats of the game.

Playing Style and Unique Attributes
 
Webster’s towering height gives him an advantage, particularly as a batter. His extended reach allows him to play shots across a wide arc, especially against spinners. His ability to bowl off-spin with subtle variations makes him a dual threat, providing both batting and bowling depth to his team. 
 
With his debut on the horizon, Webster's versatile skill set promises to be a valuable asset for Australia as they look to finish the series on a high.

Topics : India vs Australia Test Cricket

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 8:19 AM IST

