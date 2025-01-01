Business Standard

Cricket schedule 2025: South Africa's fixtures in Tests, ODIs and T20Is

Cricket schedule 2025: South Africa's fixtures in Tests, ODIs and T20Is

The South African team will feature in their second-only ICC tournament final in the ICC World Test Championship in 2025. Check all you need to know about South Africa's upcoming schedule here

South Africa's full schedule for 2025

South Africa’s full schedule for 2025

Aditya Kaushik
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

The team from the Rainbow Nation had a highly successful year in 2024, breaking the semifinal curse of ICC tournaments. After years of waiting, they finally booked their place in the final of ICC tournaments twice in 2024. However, they will have chance to win two ICC trophies in 2025 when they play the 2025 ICC Champions trophy in Pakistan and ICC World Test Championship 2023–25 final at Lord’s in June.
 
South Africa’s cricket schedule for 2025  Test vs Pakistan in 2025
 
The upcoming cricket calendar promises an exciting journey for South Africa as they compete across multiple formats and tournaments from early 2024 to late 2025. The action begins with a thrilling second Test against Pakistan at Newlands, Cape Town, from 3 to 7 January 2024, as part of their tour of South Africa.  ODI tri-series with New Zeand and Pakistan in 2025  This is followed by the Pakistan ODI Tri-Series in February 2025, featuring key matches against New Zealand and Pakistan in Multan.  ICC Champions Trophy 2025
 
 
Later in February, South Africa's journey continues in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. They face Afghanistan on 21 February in Karachi, Australia on 25 February in Rawalpindi, and England on 1 March in Karachi in high-stakes Group B matches.  ICC World Test Championship final in 2025
 
June brings the much-anticipated ICC World Test Championship final at Lord’s, where South Africa will aim for glory from 11 to 15 June.  Tour of Engalnd in 2025

The latter half of the year will feature South Africa’s tour of England in September 2025. This includes three ODIs and three T20Is, starting at Headingley on 2 September and culminating in Nottingham on 14 September. Key venues like Lord’s, Southampton, and Cardiff will host these matches.
 
South Africa’s full schedule for 2025
 
Date Match Tournament Venue
Jan 03, Fri - Jan 07, Tue South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024-25 Newlands, Cape Town
Feb 10, Mon New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Match Pakistan ODI Tri-Series, 2025 Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Feb 12, Wed Pakistan vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Match Pakistan ODI Tri-Series, 2025 Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Feb 21, Fri Afghanistan vs South Africa, 3rd Match, Group B ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 National Stadium, Karachi
Feb 25, Tue Australia vs South Africa, 7th Match, Group B ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Mar 01, Sat South Africa vs England, 11th Match, Group B ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 National Stadium, Karachi
Jun 11, Wed - Jun 15, Sun South Africa vs TBC, Final ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 Lord's, London
Sep 02, Tue England vs South Africa, 1st ODI South Africa tour of England, 2025 Headingley, Leeds
Sep 04, Thu England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI South Africa tour of England, 2025 Lord's, London
Sep 07, Sun England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI South Africa tour of England, 2025 The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Sep 10, Wed England vs South Africa, 1st T20I South Africa tour of England, 2025 Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Sep 12, Fri England vs South Africa, 2nd T20I South Africa tour of England, 2025 Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
Sep 14, Sun England vs South Africa, 3rd T20I South Africa tour of England, 2025 Trent Bridge, Nottingham
 (Note: South Africa's home series announcements will take place in due time, along with some more down under series. The data is from infromation available till January 1, 2025.) 

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

