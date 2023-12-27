Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Women's cricket: Australia eyes 3-match Test series vs IND, ENG in future

Hockley's comments came after captain Alyssa Healy felt a sense of unfinished business following Australia's historic defeat to India in Mumbai last week

India vs Australia women's test cricket

Annabel Sutherland of Australia reacts during day four of the first test match between India Women and Australia Women held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Press Trust of India Melbourne
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Cricket Australia is looking to increase "marquee" women's Test series at home against India and England to three matches from the current one-off contest, according to its Chief executive Nick Hockley.
The CA top official said the governing body will "keep advocating for more Test cricket" in the women's game.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Hockley's comments came after captain Alyssa Healy felt a sense of unfinished business following Australia's historic defeat to India in Mumbai last week.
 
Playing their first Test in India since 1984, Australia were beaten by eight wickets in the one-off contest at the Wankhede Stadium.
"We'll keep advocating for more Test cricket as part of multi-format series," he told SEN.
"Maybe that's something in the future that we can think about key marquee series going to three Tests."

Marquee series for Australia would be against England and India-only, with New Zealand reluctant to schedule women's Tests, according to cricket.com.au.
The loss in Mumbai was Australia's first against India in 11 Tests, with Healy saying she would love to be involved in more red-ball cricket.
"It would create a real contest over three games. That would be an unbelievable experience for our group, and probably a true test of both sides' abilities," she had said.

Check India vs South Africa 1st Test full scorecard here
"The one-off Test, India playing in their home conditions, you'd expect them to be heavy favourites. We would love to have another crack at it, show what we learned and put it into practice."

The last women's Test series of more than one match was played way back in 2006, while India had not hosted any red-ball cricket for nine years before 2023.
The first of the three-match women's ODI series between India and Australia begins on Thursday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This will be followed by three T20Is at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Also Read

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

AUS vs NZ Highlights, World Cup 2023: Ravindra's ton in vain, Australia win

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs AUS Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs NZ Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Ashes 5th Test: ENG vs AUS Playing 11, match time, live streaming in India

IND-SA: 'At this stage of his career, Kohli doesn't need lot of practice'

AUS vs PAK: Aussies lose 7 wkts in 1st session of Day 2, bowled out for 318

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2: Centurion weather forecast on Dec 27

IND vs SA 1st Test: Proteas skipper Bavuma injured, doubtful to continue

AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Warner picks Marcus Harris as his opening replacement

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Women cricket India Australia cricket team India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon