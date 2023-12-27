Sensex (    %)
                        
India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2: Centurion weather forecast on Dec 27

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 weather forecast: It has been raining cats and dogs in Centurion since yesterday night, and the weather prediction for today is not encouraging either.

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 weather forecast. Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 10:31 AM IST

KL Rahul's gritty fightback was marred by the wet weather conditions on Day 1 of the India vs South Africa 1st Test at SuperSports Park in Centurion. The weather conditions are not encouraging on Day 2 (December 27), and if the weather forecast has to be believed, fans are set to witness a complete washout on Day 2.

Check India vs South Africa first Test full scorecard here

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 2: Centurion weather forecast today

According to accuweather.com, the weather in Centurion is expected to be cloudy throughout the day, with rain predictions in the morning and afternoon.

charts
India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 weather. Photo: screengrab from accuweather
charts
India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 hourly weather forecast. Photo: screengrab from accuweather

 

Notably, the start of Day 1 was delayed by 30 minutes due to wet patches in the outfield at SuperSports Park. Given the heavy overnight rainfall, the outfield is expected to be soggy; thus, the match's start on Day 2 might be delayed. 

The Day 2 proceedings of the India vs South Africa 1st Test will start at 1:30 PM IST. 

At rain-forced stumps on Day 1, India were 208 for 8 in 59 Overs, with KL Rahul unbeaten on a 105-ball 70 and Mohammed Siraj yet to open his account after facing ten balls.



 


India has never won a Test series in South Africa; this is the team's ninth attempt to win a series. 

The India vs South Africa two-match Test series is part of ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. India are currently at the top of WTC points table, followed by Pakistan and New Zealand.

Topics : India vs South Africa India cricket team South Africa cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket weather forecasts weather forecast BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 10:31 AM IST

