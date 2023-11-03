Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs AUS Playing 11, live match time, streaming





The arch-rivals Australia and England will be against each other in Match 36 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Saturday. The ENG vs AUS World Cup will begin at 2 PM IST in Ahmedabad. Australia have been riddled by injury and unavailabilty of their key players Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell. While Marsh returned home due to personal reasons, Maxwell was concussed after falling from golf cart, which ruled him out. Australia coach Pat Cummins informed on the eve of the match that they have 13 players available for the England game.

"It's one of the 11 or the 13. Yeah, find out tomorrow. But I don't think it'll be too many surprises," Cummins said in the pre-match press conference.

Cameron Green is expected to return to Australia Playing 11 vs England on Saturday.

Cricket World Cup 2023: England vs Australia playing 11

Australia Playing 11 Probable

David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

England Playing 11 Probable





Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

England vs Australia head-to-head

Total matches played: 155

Australia won: 87

England won: 63

No result: 3

Tied- 2

ENG vs AUS Head to Head in ICC World Cup

Matches- 9

AUS won- 6

ENG WON- 3





NR- 0

ENG vs AUS ODIs: Squads of both team

England Squad for ODI World Cup

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse.

Australia Squad for World Cup

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott

England vs Australia ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the England vs Australia World Cup match take place?

England vs Australia World Cup match will take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

What is the venue of the ENG vs AUS World Cup match?

England vs Australia World Cup match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

When will the England vs Australia World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The England vs Australia live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the England vs Australia World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 02:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the England vs Australia World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the England vs Australia World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the ENG vs AUS World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will live stream England vs Australia World Cup match in India for free.