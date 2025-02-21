Friday, February 21, 2025 | 10:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Women's Premier League 2025 points table: Purple cap, Orange cap standings

Women's Premier League 2025 points table: Purple cap, Orange cap standings

The highest run scorer and wicket taker gets awarded the Orange Cap and Purple cap trophy respectively. Check WPL 2025 points table here.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 10:39 PM IST
As the 2025 edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) heads to Bengaluru for the second leg of the tournament, defending Royal Challengers Bengaluru tops the table with two wins from as many matches and have set a 168-run target for the Mumbai Indians on the night.
 
Elysse Perry's 81 run on the night made sure that RCB give a respectable total for the visitors in order to give the bowlers a good chance of defending the total. A win on the night will put RCB firmly on top of the table with 6 points. Mumbai on the other hand would be hoping to chase down the total and go level with the hosts in terms of points on the table. 
WPL 2025 points table
Teams Matches Wins Losses Points NRR
1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 2 2 0 4 1.44
2. Delhi Capitals (DC) 3 2 1 4 -0.544
3. Mumbai Indians (MI) 2 1 1 2 0.783
4. Gujarat Giants (GG) 3 1 2 2 -0.525
5. UP Warriorz (UP) 2 0 2 0 -0.495
 
3rd placed Mumbai Indians has a win from two matches while Delhi Capitals separates the two sides with two wins from three. Gujarat Giants finds itself in fourth place with two points from three matches while UP Warriorz is yet to open its account this season.
 
WPL 2025 purple cap standings 
WPL 2025 purple cap standings
Rank Player Teams Wkts Avg Ovr Runs BBF EC SR 3w 5w Mdns
1 Hayley Matthews MI 6 9 8 48 3/16 6 9 1 0 0
2 Renuka Singh Thakur RCB 5 9 8 48 3/23 6 9 1 0 0
3 Annabel Sutherland DC 5 15 9 78 3/34 8 11 1 0 0
4 Priya Mishra GG 5 18 11 94 3/25 8 13 1 0 0
5 Amelia Kerr MI 4 10 8 43 2/21 5 12 0 0 0
 
Hayley Matthews (MI) and Renuka Singh Thakur (RCB) lead with 5 wickets each at an average of 9 and 48 runs conceded. Annabel Sutherland (DC) follows with 5 wickets at an average of 15 and 78 runs. Priya Mishra (GG) also has 5 wickets but at an average of 18. Amelia Kerr (MI) has 4 wickets, with a standout economy rate of 5.
 
WPL 2025 Orange cap standings 
WPL 2025 Orange Cap standings
Rank Player Teams Runs SR Mat Inn NO HS Avg 30s 50s 100s 6s
1 Ash Gardner GG 141 178 3 3 1 79* 70 0 2 0 12
2 Natalie Sciver-Brunt MI 137 139 2 2 1 80* 137 0 2 0 0
3 Meg Lanning DC 101 116 3 3 0 69 33 0 1 0 0
4 Smriti Mandhana RCB 90 166 2 2 0 81 45 0 1 0 3
5 Richa Ghosh RCB 75 234 2 2 2 64* - 0 1 0  

Ash Gardner of Gujarat Giants (GG) leads with 141 runs at a striking 178 SR, including two 50s. Natalie Sciver-Brunt from Mumbai Indians (MI) is second with 137 runs, boasting a solid SR of 139 and two 50s. Meg Lanning from Delhi Capitals (DC) has 101 runs at an average of 33, including a 69 as her highest score. Smriti Mandhana of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) follows with 90 runs, while teammate Richa Ghosh has 75 runs, achieving a remarkable SR of 234 and a 64* high score. 

 
 

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 10:38 PM IST

