Women's Premier League 2025 points table: Purple cap, Orange cap standings

As the 2025 edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) heads to Bengaluru for the second leg of the tournament, defending Royal Challengers Bengaluru tops the table with two wins from as many matches and have set a 168-run target for the Mumbai Indians on the night.
Elysse Perry's 81 run on the night made sure that RCB give a respectable total for the visitors in order to give the bowlers a good chance of defending the total. A win on the night will put RCB firmly on top of the table with 6 points. Mumbai on the other hand would be hoping to chase down the total and go level with the hosts in terms of points on the table. ALSO READ: Champions Trophy points table Group A: India, Pakistan, New Zealand ranking WPL 2025 points table
|WPL 2025 points table
|Teams
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|NRR
|1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|2
|2
|0
|4
|1.44
|2. Delhi Capitals (DC)
|3
|2
|1
|4
|-0.544
|3. Mumbai Indians (MI)
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0.783
|4. Gujarat Giants (GG)
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-0.525
|5. UP Warriorz (UP)
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.495
3rd placed Mumbai Indians has a win from two matches while Delhi Capitals separates the two sides with two wins from three. Gujarat Giants finds itself in fourth place with two points from three matches while UP Warriorz is yet to open its account this season.
WPL 2025 purple cap standings
|Rank
|Player
|Teams
|Wkts
|Avg
|Ovr
|Runs
|BBF
|EC
|SR
|3w
|5w
|Mdns
|1
|Hayley Matthews
|MI
|6
|9
|8
|48
|3/16
|6
|9
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Renuka Singh Thakur
|RCB
|5
|9
|8
|48
|3/23
|6
|9
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Annabel Sutherland
|DC
|5
|15
|9
|78
|3/34
|8
|11
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Priya Mishra
|GG
|5
|18
|11
|94
|3/25
|8
|13
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Amelia Kerr
|MI
|4
|10
|8
|43
|2/21
|5
|12
|0
|0
|0
Hayley Matthews (MI) and Renuka Singh Thakur (RCB) lead with 5 wickets each at an average of 9 and 48 runs conceded. Annabel Sutherland (DC) follows with 5 wickets at an average of 15 and 78 runs. Priya Mishra (GG) also has 5 wickets but at an average of 18. Amelia Kerr (MI) has 4 wickets, with a standout economy rate of 5.
WPL 2025 Orange cap standings
|WPL 2025 Orange Cap standings
|Rank
|Player
|Teams
|Runs
|SR
|Mat
|Inn
|NO
|HS
|Avg
|30s
|50s
|100s
|6s
|1
|Ash Gardner
|GG
|141
|178
|3
|3
|1
|79*
|70
|0
|2
|0
|12
|2
|Natalie Sciver-Brunt
|MI
|137
|139
|2
|2
|1
|80*
|137
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Meg Lanning
|DC
|101
|116
|3
|3
|0
|69
|33
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Smriti Mandhana
|RCB
|90
|166
|2
|2
|0
|81
|45
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5
|Richa Ghosh
|RCB
|75
|234
|2
|2
|2
|64*
|-
|0
|1
|0
Ash Gardner of Gujarat Giants (GG) leads with 141 runs at a striking 178 SR, including two 50s. Natalie Sciver-Brunt from Mumbai Indians (MI) is second with 137 runs, boasting a solid SR of 139 and two 50s. Meg Lanning from Delhi Capitals (DC) has 101 runs at an average of 33, including a 69 as her highest score. Smriti Mandhana of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) follows with 90 runs, while teammate Richa Ghosh has 75 runs, achieving a remarkable SR of 234 and a 64* high score.