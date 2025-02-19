Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2025, UPW vs DC: Pitch report and key stats of Vadodara stadium

WPL 2025, UPW vs DC: Pitch report and key stats of Vadodara stadium

Delhi have a win and a loss till now in the season and will be looking to win comprehensively to go level on points with RCB on top of the table.

UPW vs DC

UPW vs DC

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The spot at the top of the points table will be on the line for two-time finalists Delhi Capitals when they take on bottom-placed UP Warriorz in match number 6 of WPL 2025 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on February 19. While Delhi have had a mixed start to the season, UP Warriorz are yet to register a point with 1 defeat in as many games.
 
Delhi have a win and a loss till now in the season and will be looking to win comprehensively to go level on points with RCB on top of the table. Depti Sharma and co. ould on the other hand try and get their first points on the night in Vadodara,
 
 
Kotambi stadium, Vadodara: Pitch report for UPW vs DC WPL 2025 match
 
After a high-scoring first match, the pitch has started to help the bowlers more after four games. The first-innings total came down from 201 in the first match to 143 in the third match and then to 120 in the fifth tie., which means that as more games are played, batters will find it harder to score runs at Kotambi Stadium. The game on Wednesday could be similar, as spinners might end up dominating the match.

Also Read

UPW vs DC

WPL 2025: UPW vs DC playing 11, live time, streaming and points table

Nat Sciver-Brunt

WPL 2025 GG vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians get first victory of season, beat Gujarat by 5 wickets

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Playing 11

WPL 2025: GG vs MI playing 11, live time, streaming and points table

Smriti Mandhana

WPL 2025: Mandhana, Renuka shine as RCB demolish Delhi Capitals by 8 wkts

DC vs RCB playing 11 today

WPL 2025: DC vs RCB playing 11, live time, streaming and points table

   
Kotambi stadium, Vadodara: Women’s T20 records
 
On all five occasions, teams batting second have won the game, meaning the winner of the toss will likely bowl first again. RCB’s score of 202 is the highest team total, while GG have the lowest total so far at this venue, i.e. 120. MI’s Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 80-run innings against DC is the highest individual score, while MI’s Hayley Matthew, with her spell of 3 for 16, has the best bowling figures so far at this venue.
 

More From This Section

DC vs RCB

WPL 2025, DC vs RCB: Pitch report and key stats of Vadodara stadium

WPL 2025, GG vs UPW highlights

WPL 2025 GG vs UPW HIGHLIGHTS: Gardner stars again as GG secure their first win of the season

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yashasvi, Jaiswal

Mumbai favourites against Vidarbha in Ranji semis despite Jaiswal's absence

WPL 2025

WPL 2025: GG vs UPW Playing 11, live time, streaming and points table

MI vs DC

WPL 2025: Shafali and Niki were the reason for DC's win, says Mithali

Topics : Women's Premier League Delhi Capitals Vadodara Women cricket India Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVEQuality Power IPO AllotmentHexaware Technologies IPO listingShivalik bank FD RatesPAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon