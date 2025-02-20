Champions Trophy points table Group A: India, Pakistan, New Zealand ranking

India earned their first two points on the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table when they chase down the 229-run target and defeated Bangladesh by six wickets (21 balls remaining) on Thursday (February 20). India are part of Group A, which also includes Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025.
New Zealand are currently at the top of the Champions Trophy 2025 points table after winning their opening match against Pakistan by 60 runs.
Pakistan, meanwhile, with a net run rate of -1.2, are just one defeat away from being virtually knocked out of the tournament, which they are hosting. Pakistan to play their next match against India on February 23 (Sunday) at Dubai International Stadium.
Pakistan are hosting an ICC tournament after 29 years.
Champions Trophy 2025 Points table: Group A team rankings
|ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table
|Group A
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|No result
|Points
|Net run rate
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1.2
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.408
|Bangladesh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-4.080
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.2
Champions Trophy 2025 Group A fixtures
|Champions Trophy 2025 Group A fixtures
|Date
|Result and Score
|Stage
|Venue
|Match Time
|February 19, Wednesday
|New Zealand (320/5 in 50 overs) beat Pakistan (260/10 in 47.2 overs) by 60 runs
|Group A
|National Stadium, Karachi
|COMPLETED
|February 20, Thursday
|India vs Bangladesh (228-10)
|Group A
|Dubai International Stadium
|UNDERWAY
|February 23, Sunday
|India vs Pakistan
|Group A
|Dubai International Stadium
|2:30 PM IST
|February 24, Monday
|Bangladesh vs New Zealand
|Group A
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|2:30 PM IST
|February 27, Thursday
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|Group A
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|2:30 PM IST
|March 2, Sunday
|India vs New Zealand
|Group A
|Dubai International Stadium
|2:30 PM IST
Champions Trophy 2025 formatThe top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals.
Champions Trophy 2025 Group B full scheduleThe Group B matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will begin on February 21, with Afghanistan taking on South Africa
|Champions Trophy 2025 Group B fixtures
|Date
|Result and Score
|Stage
|Venue
|Match Time
|February 21, Friday
|Afghanistan vs South Africa
|Group B
|National Stadium, Karachi
|2:30 PM IST
|February 22, Saturday
|Australia vs England
|Group B
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|2:30 PM IST
|February 25, Tuesday
|Australia vs South Africa
|Group B
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|2:30 PM IST
|February 26, Wednesday
|Afghanistan vs England
|Group B
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|2:30 PM IST
|February 28, Friday
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|Group B
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|2:30 PM IST
|March 1, Saturday
|England vs South Africa
|Group B
|National Stadium, Karachi
|2:30 PM IST