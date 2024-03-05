WPL 2024: DC vs MI Playing 11, live match time, live streaming details

Delhi Capitals, who were unable to beat the Mumbai Indians in their last meeting, which was also the fourth between the two teams, would look to avenge the last two losses. In the last match, it was Sajana Sajeevan with her last ball six that snatched the win away from the Lanning-led Capitals. Before that, they had lost to the Mumbai side in the final of the WPL 2023.

But now at home in the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, the Capitals would want nothing else but a win and remain at the top of the table.

Women's Premier League 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Playing 11

Delhi Capitals Playing 11 probables: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Mumbai Indians Playing 11 probables: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head in WPL

The two teams played against each other thrice in the inaugural edition. While at the league stage, it ended at one each with both teams winning against each other. In the final, Mumbai edged out the Capitals and they now lead 2-1 in a head-to-head tie at WPL.

Squads

Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 squad

Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan

Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 squad

Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League 2024 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League 2024 begin?

Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2024 on March 05.

What is the venue of the DC vs MI WPL Women's Premier League 2024?

New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League 2024 match.

At what time will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League 2024 live toss occur in New Delhi?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League 2024 live toss will occur in New Delhi at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the DC vs MI WPL Women's Premier League 2024 begin in New Delhi?

The live match time of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League 2024 is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the DC vs MI WPL Women's Premier League 2024 match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League 2024 live telecast will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD.

How do you watch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League 2024?

Jio Cinemas will provide the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match in India for free.