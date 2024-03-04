IND vs ENG 5th Test: Dharamsala weather forecast for next seven days

Dharamsala, known for its cool, breezy weather in March, will welcome the Indian and England teams for the fifth and final Test of the five-match series between the two sides. The match will begin on Thursday, March 7, and it is the weather in the Himalayan town that has kept things interesting before the start of the match.

According to Accuweather, Thursday would see morning showers and also thunderstorms in the evening. The weather in North India has been on the unpredictable side since late February with hailstorms disturbing the otherwise quiet and sleepy towns in Haryana and Punjab, the neighbouring states of Himachal Pradesh, where Dharamsala is located.

Dharamsala Weather from March 5 to 11, 2024

The Dharamsala weather will start with cold on Monday, March 4, and keep on getting warmer and pleasant, except for one day on Thursday. March 4 will have an average temperature of six degrees Celsius. The average will increase to nine on Tuesday, March 5. However, it will go down on Wednesday, March 6 as it will start getting cloudy and misty in the hills.

Thursday, March 7 will be the coldest with the highest temperature being seven degrees Celsius and the lowest being four. The day will also face morning showers and afternoon thunderstorms. The weather, though, will get better after Thursday with the average temperature increasing to nine on Friday, March 8. There will be a bit of sunshine as clouds are more likely to cover the sky, but the chances of rain will remain only three per cent.

On March 9, 10, and 11, the average temperature will keep on increasing from 13.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday to 16.5 on Sunday and Monday. Monday will be considerably cloudy, giving England pacers a better chance to fight against the Indian team.

Weather Roller Coaster for England

It has been a roller coaster ride as far as the weather is concerned in this series. India and England travelled from the south in Hyderabad to the southeastern coast in Vizag for the first and second Test respectively. It was turning from moderate temperature to slightly humid.

The third Test in Rajkot saw dry and hot weather in Rajkot which is in the western part of India. In Ranchi, which is located in the eastern part of India and on the Chhoita Nagpur plateau, the temperatures were lower than in the previous three locations.

Moving to North India for the fifth Test, the English will feel closer to home in terms of temperature as it will be cold and breezy at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.