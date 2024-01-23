WPL 2024 full schedule, live match time and live streaming details

The second season of the Women's Premier League is set to begin on February 23 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Last season's finalists, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, will lock horns in the WPL 2024 opener. The WPL bandwagon will move to New Delhi on March 5 after the conclusion of the Bengaluru leg.
The Arun Jaitley Stadium (Formerly Feroz Shah Kotla) in New Delhi will host the eliminator and final on March 15 and 17, respectively.
Format of WPL 2024
This year, the WPL will feature 22 games, with the top two finishers advancing straight to the championship game. In the Eliminator, the runners-up will square off against each other.
The Mumbai Indians, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, won the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League by defeating the Delhi Capitals by a margin of seven wickets.
Exciting talents like Kashvee Gautam and Vrinda Dinesh, who earned a large payday during the WPL mini-auction last month, will show their cricketing prowess in WPL 2024. A total of 165 players went under the hammer for the 30 spots.
|WPL 2024 full schedule, dates and venues
|February 23
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|Bengaluru
|February 24
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriors
|Bengaluru
|February 25
|Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians
|Bengaluru
|February 26
|UP Warriors vs Delhi Capitals
|Bengaluru
|February 27
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants
|Bengaluru
|February 28
|Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriors
|Bengaluru
|February 29
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals
|Bengaluru
|March 1
|UP Warriors vs Gujarat Giants
|Bengaluru
|March 2
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
|Bengaluru
|March 3
|Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals
|Bengaluru
|March 4
|UP Warriors vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Bengaluru
|March 5
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|Delhi
|March 6
|Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Delhi
|March 7
|UP Warriors vs Mumbai Indians
|Delhi
|March 8
|Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriors
|Delhi
|March 9
|Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
|Delhi
|March 10
|Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Delhi
|March 11
|Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriors
|Delhi
|March 12
|Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Delhi
|March 13
|Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
|Delhi
|March 15
|Eliminator
|Delhi
|March 17
|Final
|Delhi
WPL 2024 start date, venues, live match time, live telecast and streaming details
When will WPL 2024 begin?
The second season of WPL will begin on February 23, 2024.
What are the venues for the Women's Premier League?
Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium and New Delhi's Arun Jaitely Stadium are the Women's Premier League venues.
What will be the live toss timing of WPL 2024 matches?
The live toss during WPL 2024 will take place at 7 PM IST.
What will be live match timing of WPL 2024 matches?
The live match during the women's Premier League will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV Channels will live telecast WPL 2024 games in India?
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast WPL 2024 matches in India.
How to watch the live streaming of Women's Premier League matches in India?
Jio Cinema will live streaming WPL 2024 matches in India in multiple languages.