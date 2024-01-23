WPL 2024 full schedule, live match time and live streaming details

The Arun Jaitley Stadium (Formerly Feroz Shah Kotla) in New Delhi will host the eliminator and final on March 15 and 17, respectively.



Format of WPL 2024

This year, the WPL will feature 22 games, with the top two finishers advancing straight to the championship game. In the Eliminator, the runners-up will square off against each other.

The second season of the Women's Premier League is set to begin on February 23 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Last season's finalists, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, will lock horns in the WPL 2024 opener. The WPL bandwagon will move to New Delhi on March 5 after the conclusion of the Bengaluru leg.