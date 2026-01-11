DC vs GG LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Will Jemimah and co. bounce back tonight? Toss at 7 PM
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants LIVE SCORE: Three-time finalists Delhi Capitals will be eager to get back on winning ways after the match against Gujarat Giants today
Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
Match 4 of the 2026 Women’s Premier League sees Delhi Capitals Women lock horns with Gujarat Giants Women today at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, with both sides eyeing early momentum in the tournament. Delhi come into the contest looking to bounce back after a defeat against Mumbai Indians Women in their opener, a result that exposed a few gaps but also offered glimpses of promise in a reshaped lineup.
Led by Jemimah Rodrigues, Delhi have embraced a fresh approach this season, backing a revamped squad built around youth and energy. Having finished close to the title in earlier editions, DC will be eager to turn potential into results and register their first win of the campaign today.
Gujarat Giants Women, on the other hand, arrive with confidence after starting their season with a victory over UP Warriorz Women. Captain Ashleigh Gardner has a settled, experienced group at her disposal and will be keen to build consistency, something that eluded the franchise in previous seasons. With both teams keen to assert themselves early in the 2026 Women’s Premier League, today’s clash promises a competitive and engaging contest.
WPL 2026 DC vs GG: Playing 11
Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues, Minnu Mani, Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Alana King, N Sree Charani, Taniya Bhatia, Nandani Sharma
Gujarat Giants playing 11 (probable): Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney (w), Ashleigh Gardner (c), Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur
WPL 2026 DC vs GG: LIVE TOSS
The coin flip for the opening match of WPL 2026 between DC’s Jemimah Rodrigues and GG’s Ashleigh Gardner will take place at 7 pm IST.
WPL 2026 DC vs GG: Live telecast
The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.
WPL 2026 DC vs GG: Live streaming
The live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.
Stay tuned for WPL 2026 match updates and live scores from Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants here.
6:26 PM
WPL 2026 DC vs GG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: GG coming in hot!
6:18 PM
WPL 2026 DC vs GG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Can Delhi get their first win tonight?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Women's Premier League 2026 encounter between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants in Nabi Mumbai. With Delhi losing their opening tie against Mumbai last time, Jemimah and co. will be hungry to bounce back and get a win against Gujarat who are coming into the tie with a win in their respective opening ficture. Toss at 7 PM IST.
First Published: Jan 11 2026 | 6:12 PM IST