DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Delhi-Mumbai look to get back on winning ways; toss at 7 pm

Delhi Capitals Women take on Mumbai Indians Women in the 13th match of the Women’s Premier League 2026 at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, today, in what promises to be a high-voltage clash between two of the tournament’s heavyweights.

This fixture reignites one of the fiercest rivalries in the WPL, with Mumbai Indians holding a narrow edge in head-to-head battles, having won five of the nine meetings between the two sides. Delhi have managed four wins, making this contest evenly poised despite Mumbai’s statistical advantage.

The two teams have already faced off earlier this season, when Mumbai produced a commanding performance to beat Delhi by 50 runs. That match was particularly special for Jemimah Rodrigues, who has strong personal and cricketing memories at this venue. Mumbai bounced back impressively after a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, displaying their depth and firepower.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, will be eager to hit back and avenge their earlier loss. With a strong batting line-up and a disciplined bowling unit, they will look to exploit conditions and put pressure on the reigning champions.

WPL 2026 DC vs MI: Playing 11

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Sneh Rana, Lizelle Lee (wk), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Alana King, Titas Sadhu

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, S Sajana, G Kamalini (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar

WPL 2026 DC vs MI: LIVE TOSS

The coin flip for the match between DC’s Jemimah Rodrigues and MI’s Harmanpreet Kaur will take place at 7 pm IST.

WPL 2026 DC vs MI: Live telecast

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.

WPL 2026 DC vs MI: Live streaming

The live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between DC and MI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.

Stay tuned for WPL 2026 match updates and live scores from Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians here.