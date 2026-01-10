GG vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Lanning wins the toss for UP, opts to bowl first

The two teams yet to make it to a Women’s Premier League (WPL) final, Gujarat Giants (GG) and UP Warriorz (UPW), are locking horns today in match number 2 of WPL 2026 at the Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai. UP Warriorz skiper Meg Lanning wins the toss of the match and invited Ashley Gardner-led Gujarat Giants to bat first. With a fresh season underway, both sides will be eager to register an early win and set the tone for their respective campaigns as they chase the dream of a maiden WPL final appearance.

With only five teams in the competition, every league-stage match carries significant weight, and a slow start can quickly put sides under pressure. GG and UPW, in particular, have undergone major transitions after releasing a large number of players ahead of last year’s mega auction, opting to rebuild with revamped squads. UPW brought in experienced campaigners, including three-time WPL finalist Meg Lanning, who will lead the side, while also retaining key performers like Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone.

ALSO READ: WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz head-to-head record over the years Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, placed their trust in core stars Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney before strengthening further by adding names such as Renuka Thakur, Kim Garth, and Yastika Bhatia. On paper, both teams appear evenly matched, making today’s clash an intriguing contest where a strong start could prove crucial for the rest of the season.

WPL 2026 GG vs UPW: Playing 11

Gujarat Giants playing 11 (probable): Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu

UP Warriorz playing 11 (probable): Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Asha Sobhana, Shipra Giri (wk), Kranti Gaud

The Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network

The live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between GG and UPW will be available on the JioHotstar app and website

