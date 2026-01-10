GG vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Lanning wins the toss for UP, opts to bowl first
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz LIVE SCORE: Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz are the only two teams to have overseas skippers, both from Australia, in WPL 2026
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The two teams yet to make it to a Women’s Premier League (WPL) final, Gujarat Giants (GG) and UP Warriorz (UPW), are locking horns today in match number 2 of WPL 2026 at the Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai. UP Warriorz skiper Meg Lanning wins the toss of the match and invited Ashley Gardner-led Gujarat Giants to bat first. With a fresh season underway, both sides will be eager to register an early win and set the tone for their respective campaigns as they chase the dream of a maiden WPL final appearance.
With only five teams in the competition, every league-stage match carries significant weight, and a slow start can quickly put sides under pressure. GG and UPW, in particular, have undergone major transitions after releasing a large number of players ahead of last year’s mega auction, opting to rebuild with revamped squads. UPW brought in experienced campaigners, including three-time WPL finalist Meg Lanning, who will lead the side, while also retaining key performers like Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone.
Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, placed their trust in core stars Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney before strengthening further by adding names such as Renuka Thakur, Kim Garth, and Yastika Bhatia. On paper, both teams appear evenly matched, making today’s clash an intriguing contest where a strong start could prove crucial for the rest of the season.
WPL 2026 GG vs UPW: Playing 11
Gujarat Giants playing 11 (probable): Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu
UP Warriorz playing 11 (probable): Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Asha Sobhana, Shipra Giri (wk), Kranti Gaud
WPL 2026 GG vs UPW: Live telecast
WPL 2026 GG vs UPW: Live streaming
2:32 PM
WPL 2026 GG vs UPW LIVE UPDATES: UP wins the toss
UP Warriorz win the toss and opts to bowl first.
2:30 PM
WPL 2026 GG vs UPW LIVE UPDATES: Gujarat vs UP head-to-head stats in WPL
GG vs UPW: Head-to-head in WPL
- Total matches: 6
- GG won: 3
- UPW won: 3
- No result: 0
2:20 PM
2:10 PM
2:00 PM
WPL 2026 GG vs UPW LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of WPL 2026 match number 2, featuring the Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz. GG and UPW are the only teams that have not played in any WPL final so far, something they would like to change this time around. The best option to achieve that will be winning two full points from their opening game. But who will it be? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 2:01 PM IST