WTC 2023-25 points table: Check India rankings after IND vs ENG 4th Test

The percentage of points (POP) for team India sits at 64.58 which is nearly 11 behind league leader New Zealand, who have a POP of 75 with three wins in four games

Ravichandran Ashwin of India celebrating the wicket and his fifer as well during the third day of the 4th test match between India and England held at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on the 25th Feb 2024 Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

The Indian cricket team consolidated its position in the second place on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table after a five-wicket win in the Ranchi Test against England to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.  

How is the WTC Points Table Looking?
The Indian team now has five wins from eight games while they lost two and drawn one match to accumulate a total of 62 points. Because of the two-point penalty due to slow over rate, they have not been able to get to 64 which they should after five wins and a draw. In WTC, a team gets 12 points for a win and four for a draw.

The percentage of points (POP) for Team India sits at 64.58, which is nearly 11 behind league leader New Zealand, who have a POP of 75 with three wins in four games. POP and not points determine the standings of a team in the points table.

NO. TEAM PLAYED WON LOST DRAW POINT
DEDUCTIONS		 POINTS POINT PERCENTAGE
1 NEW ZEALAND 4 3 1 0 0 36 75
2 INDIA 8 5 2 1 2 62 64.58
3 AUSTRALIA 10 6 3 1 10 66 55
4 BANGLADESH 2 1 1 0 0 12 50
5 PAKISTAN 5 2 3 0 2 22 36.66
6 WEST INDIES 4 1 2 1 0 16 33.33
7 SOUTH AFRICA 4 1 3 0 0 12 25
8 ENGLAND 9 3 5 1 19 21 19.44
9 SRI LANKA 2 0 2 0 0 0 0

What about England’s Position in WTC Points Table?

England slid further as their POP decreased to 19.44 after five losses in nine matches. They were there in the match and almost looking like winning this but failed to capture key moments. This loss has made their position worse as they are also facing 19 penalty points for slow over-rate. They are currently ranked eighth in a nine team points table. Only Sri Lanka, who have not won or drawn a single game, are behind England.

ICC World Test Championships winner list.

New Zealand - WTC 2019-21 winner
Australia - WTC 2021-23 winner

India qualified for both the finals of WTC but failed to win either.

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

