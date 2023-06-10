WTC Final 2023: Australia set India a mammoth 444-run target to win

Australia declared their second innings at 270 for 8 on day four, setting India a mammoth 444-run target to the win the World Test Championship final here on Saturday.
Australia had taken a massive first-innings lead of 173.
Resuming at 123 for 4 on Saturday, they added 147 runs before skipper Pat Cummins declared the innings an hour into the post-lunch session on the fourth day.
Alex Carey was the top-scorer for Australia in the second innings, scoring an unbeaten 66.
Mohammed Shami (2/39), Ravindra Jadeja (3/58), Umesh Yadav (2/54) and picked up the four wickets for India on day four.
Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51) had guided India to 296 in the first innings after the top order collapsed.
Also Read
WTC Final Day 2 Highlights: Australia on top as India trail by 318 runs
WTC Final Day 3 Highlights: India still in it; Australia 123/4, lead by 296
ICC World Test Championship Final: Timing, dates, when and where to watch
IND vs AUS, WTC Final Live Score, Day 4: Lyon gets Rohit Sharma, India 92/2
WTC Final preview: India ahead as Aussie miss Hazlewood in ultimate clash
Anjum Chopra launches scholarship to nurture budding female cricketers
England can't go Bazball against this Aussie bowling attack: Steve Smith
Sri Lanka leave out Mathews, include Pathirana for ODI World Cup Qualifiers
WTC Final: India's Rahane can prolong his Test career feels Ricky Ponting
WTC Final: Marnus explains nap that sent cricket world into a spin
Brief Scores:
Australia: 469 and 270 for 8 declared in 84.3 overs (Alex Carey 66 not out, Mitchell Starc 41, Ravindra Jadeja 3/58).
India 1st Innings: 296.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)