AUS vs NED Highlights, World Cup: Dutch demolished in Delhi by Australia

Australia registered the biggest victory by runs in World Cup history as they demolished the Netherlands by 3098 runs to win their ICC World Cup 2023 match on Wednesday, October 25 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Chasing a target of 400, the Dutch were dismissed for 90 thanks to Adam Zampa's figures of 4/8 in three overs.

Earlier Glenn Maxwell went on a rampage and scored the fastest century in the history of World Cups, which came in just 40-ball to guide Australia to a total of 399/8 against the Netherlands at the David Warner also scored a century, his sixth in World Cup history while Bas de Leede of the Dutch became the most expensive bowler in World Cup history after conceding 115 runs in his 10 overs.

Australia captain Pat Cummins had won the toss and decided to bat first. Cameron Green was the only change in the Australian side who replaced Marcus Stoinis who is out with niggle in shoulders. The Dutch named an unchanged playing 11.