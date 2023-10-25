close
AUS vs NED Highlights, World Cup: Dutch demolished in Delhi by Australia

Australia vs the Netherlands Highlights, ICC World Cup 2023: The Australian cricket team defeated the Netherlands by 309 runs, the biggest margin in terms of runs in World Cup history

Australian batter Glenn Maxwell celebrates his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Netherlands, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. PTI Photo

Australian batter Glenn Maxwell celebrates his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Netherlands, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. PTI Photo

Australia registered the biggest victory by runs in World Cup history as they demolished the Netherlands by 3098 runs to win their ICC World Cup 2023 match on Wednesday, October 25 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Chasing a target of 400, the Dutch were dismissed for 90 thanks to Adam Zampa's figures of 4/8 in three overs. 

Earlier Glenn Maxwell went on a rampage and scored the fastest century in the history of World Cups, which came in just 40-ball to guide Australia to a total of 399/8 against the Netherlands at the  David Warner also scored a century, his sixth in World Cup history while Bas de Leede of the Dutch became the most expensive bowler in World Cup history after conceding 115 runs in his 10 overs.

Australia captain Pat Cummins had won the toss and decided to bat first. Cameron Green was the only change in the Australian side who replaced Marcus Stoinis who is out with niggle in shoulders. The Dutch named an unchanged playing 11. 
Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia vs Netherlands Playing 11 

Australia Playing 11: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Netherlands Playing 11: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Australia vs Netherlands LIVE TOSS

The coin flip between Australia's Pat Cummins and the Netherlands' Scott Edwards will take place at 1:30 PM IST. 

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast Australia vs Netherlands 

Star Sports will live broadcast the Australia vs Netherlands World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD, and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. 

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming AUS vs NED 

Fans can watch the Australia vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup match live stream at Disney+Hotstar. 

Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Australia cricket team Netherlands cricket world cup ICC World Cup Hotstar Star Sports David Warner Pat Cummins cricket broadcast

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 12:47 PM IST

