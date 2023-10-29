Cricket World Cup 2023 AFG vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

In Match 30 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Sri Lanka will look to built on their two back-to-back victories when they lock horns with Afghanistan at MCA Stadiun in Pune on Monday (October 30). This will be a must-win game for Sri Lanka in order to keep their semifinal hopes alive. Meanwhile, Afghanistan are coming into the match with a win against Pakistan. With Lahiru Kumara ruled out of the remained for ICC World Cup 2023, his replacement Dushmantha Kumara is expected to replace him in the Sri Lanka Playing 11. Kumara was ruled out of the World Cup on Sunday with a left thigh muscle injury which he suffered here during a training session. Fazalhaq Farooqi is expected to replace Noor Ahmed in Afghanistan Playing 11 if Pune wicket doesn't assist the spinners much. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka playing 11

Afghanistan Playing 11 Probable: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad/Fazalhaq Farooqi.

England Playing 11 Probable: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara/Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka



Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara/Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head

This will be first time the two teams will be up against each other in ICC ODI World Cup.

Overall

Matches played: 11

Sri Lanka won: 7

Afghanistan won: 3

No result: 01

Tied- 02



AFG vs SL ODIs: Squads of both team

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match take place?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match will take place on Monday, October 30, 2023.

What is the venue of the AFG vs SL World Cup match?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match will be played at the MCA Stadium, Pune.

When will the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the AFG vs SL World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will live stream the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match in India for free.