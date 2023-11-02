IND vs SL LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST today

Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka Playing 11 probable: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha/Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs Sri Lanka

Star Sports will live broadcast India vs Sri Lanka World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs SL

Fans can watch the live stream of India vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

