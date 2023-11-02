close
IND vs SL LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST today

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis will take place at 1:30 PM IST

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs Sri Lanka live score

India vs Sri Lanka live score

In today's (Thursday, November 02) match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India will take on Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Undefeated so far, India will look to continue their winning run. However, Sri Lanka, who beat England, before being beaten by Afghanistan, have got another chance to make their campaign work. Due to New Zealand's big loss to South Africa, if Sri Lanka win their remaining matches, they could still be in contention. India would not look to change their playing 11 while Sri Lanka could play Dunith Wellalage. 

Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka Playing 11

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

India Playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka Playing 11 probable: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha/Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis will take place at 1:30 PM IST. 

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs Sri Lanka

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Star Sports will live broadcast India vs Sri Lanka World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.


ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs SL

Fans can watch the live stream of India vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for IND vs SL live score and match updates...

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 12:22 PM IST

