Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

In Match 31 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan will lock horns with Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 31 (Tuesday). Pakistan and Bangladesh are all but out of semifinal spots after their lacklustre performance. However, the Men In Green could make it to the semis only with top four team performs badly which looked highly improbable. Talking about the Playing 11, Pakistan are expected to make some changes in their bowling line-up. Bangladesh, meanwhile, expected to include extra spinner in their Playing 11.



Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh playing 11

Pakistan Playing 11 Probable: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh Playing 11 Probable: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Pakistan vs Bangladesh head-to-head

Overall

Matches played: 38

India won: 33

Bangladesh won: 5

No result: 0

Tied- 0

In the last five ODIs, Bangladesh have won three matches against Pakistan's two.

PAK vs BAN ODIs: Squads of both team

Pakistan Squad for ODI World Cup: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman

Bangladesh Squad for World Cup: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup match take place?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup match will take place on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

What is the venue of the PAK vs BAN World Cup match?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between India and Bangladesh will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the PAK vs BAN World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will live stream the Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup match in India for free.