ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli requests friends not to ask for match tickets

Virat Kohli took to Instagram and posted a story asking his friends not to request him for tickets at all through the tournament

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 12:59 PM IST
A day ahead of the start of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli made a request on his social media account concerning match tickets.

He asked his friends not to request him for One Day International (ODI) World Cup tickets and urged them to enjoy the games from their homes.

Kohli took to Instagram and posted a story that read: "As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know not to request me for tickets at all throughout the tournament. Please enjoy from your homes."

The Indian cricket team will compete in nine venues across the country, starting with their clash against Australia in Chennai on 8 October, and will play their last group match against the Netherlands in Bengaluru. The most anticipated match — India vs Pakistan — will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on October 15. 

Defending champion England will face New Zealand in the tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 5 October.

The 13th edition of the ICC World Cup 2023 will be played in the 50-over format. The tournament will take place in ten stadiums across India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided funding for renovations and refurbishments of the stadiums.

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 12:54 PM IST

