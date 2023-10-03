ICC Cricket World Cup gives steam to sports tourism market in India

The upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup has created a frenzy among all cricket fans in the country. The mega-sporting event that starts on 5 October has also had a significant impact on the sports tourism market in the country.

According to travel platform Booking.com, the official accommodation partner for all ICC events, the Indian sports tourism market is currently valued at close to $37 million, underscoring the significance of this trend. A projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8 per cent from 2022 through 2032 puts it in a strong position to continue its strong growth trajectory.

"Cricket is a religion in this country and the World Cup, which has come back to India after 12 years, has given a significant push to the travel industry. Such mega-sporting events have the power of stimulating local economies in the geographies where they are held," said Santosh Kumar, country manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Indonesia at Booking.com.

"These events not only boost domestic travel but also have a significant impact on inbound traffic to the country," he added.

In the wake of the ICC Cricket World Cup, the platform has seen a 15 per cent year-on-year growth in flight searches from cricketing nations to India with departures between 1 October and 20 November, when the event ends.

"The top five cricketing nations visiting India include the UK, Australia, Netherlands, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. Australia shows a 31 per cent increase in searches to India for departure dates in October as compared to September, while the UK shows a 10 per cent increase in searches to India for departures in the same time," said Kumar.

The increased traffic has led to an increase in hotel bookings, with room tariffs shooting up.

"The demand for accommodations has reached unprecedented levels, resulting in soaring room rates. On the match dates, the rates for 4/5-star hotels have surged by an astonishing 10-15 times. Even 3-star and lower-category hotels have witnessed a doubling in their room rates," said Bharatt Malik, senior vice-president for flights and hotel business at Yatra Online.

The cricketing phenomenon has also led to a sharp increase in airfares, Malik added.

"Airfares to the key destinations hosting the matches have experienced a significant increase. We are observing a remarkable double-digit growth in all the cities surrounding the World Cup venues. Currently, for flights, we have witnessed a surge of 15 to 20 per cent," he said.

FMCG majors too have cashed in on the frenzy, sealing sponsorship agreements with the mega event.

According to sources, Coca-Cola has sealed a sponsorship agreement worth Rs 150-160 crore, while HUL has sealed an agreement of Rs 200 crore.

"As much as 60 per cent of ad spends in the country happen during the months of September to December. The World Cup coinciding with the festival season is great timing for companies. There is a high level of engagement around the event and companies are cashing in on the frenzy," said Sajal Gupta, chief executive officer at Kiaos Marketing.