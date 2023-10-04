Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streaming





Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here New Zealand would begin their campaign on October 5 against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Out of the nine matches New Zealand are scheduled to play in the league stage, only one will be played during the day, starting at 10:30 AM IST.

New Zealand would want to end their in winning a World Cup trophy this time around. The Kiwis have entered the World Cup knockout stage in the last four editions of the World Cup.

In 2019, Kane Williamson's men came agonisingly close to lifting a World Cup trophy before they lost a summit clash against England. They ended on the wrong side of a result, courtesy of a strange boundary countback rule; the rule changed after that controversy.

New Zealand will play at six venues out of the ten stadiums scheduled to host the World Cup matches.

The outcome still rages on in debates, but the Kiwis will have to muster all their strength to have a crack at the coveted trophy, and they would want to do that for their affable leader, Williamson.

New Zealand full schedule, venues, match timing

Date Match Details Time venue Oct 05 England vs New Zealand 02:00 PM LOCAL Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Oct 09 New Zealand vs Netherlands 02:00 PM LOCAL Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Oct 13 New Zealand vs Bangladesh 02:00 PM LOCAL Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Oct 18 New Zealand vs Afghanistan 02:00 PM LOCAL M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Oct 22 India vs New Zealand 02:00 PM LOCAL MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Oct 28 Australia vs New Zealand, 10:30 AM LOCAL MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Nov 01 New Zealand vs South Africa 02:00 PM LOCAL Eden Gardens, Kolkata Nov 04 New Zealand vs Pakistan 10:30 AM LOCAL M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Nov 09 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 02:00 PM LOCAL Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand squad for and their roles



Player Role Kane Williamson (C) Batter Mark Chapman Batting-allrounder Daryl Mitchell Batting-allrounder James Neesham Batting-allrounder Rachin Ravindra Batting-allrounder Will Young Batting-allrounder Mitchell Santner Bowling-allrounder Devon Conway Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham Wicketkeeper-batter Glenn Philips Wicketkeeper-batter Trent Boult Bowler - pacer Lockie Ferguson Bowler - pacer Matt Henry Bowler - pacer Tim Southee Bowler - pacer Ish Sodhi Bowler - Leg spinner

New Zealand will begin their Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on October 5, 2023.

New Zealand will play eight of their nine Cricket World Cup 2023 matches in day/night format, which starts 2 PM IST and one in day, which starts at 10 AM IST.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Eden Gardens, Kolkata

In the Cricket World Cup 2023, New Zealand cricket matches' live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD.

Disney+Hotstar will livestream New Zealand's cricket matches during World Cup 2023.