Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streaming

New Zealand would begin their campaign on October 5 against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Out of the nine matches New Zealand are scheduled to play in the league stage, only one will be played during the day, starting at 10:30 AM IST.
New Zealand would want to end their in winning a World Cup trophy this time around. The Kiwis have entered the World Cup knockout stage in the last four editions of the World Cup.
In 2019, Kane Williamson's men came agonisingly close to lifting a World Cup trophy before they lost a summit clash against England. They ended on the wrong side of a result, courtesy of a strange boundary countback rule; the rule changed after that controversy.
New Zealand will play at six venues out of the ten stadiums scheduled to host the World Cup matches.
The outcome still rages on in debates, but the Kiwis will have to muster all their strength to have a crack at the coveted trophy, and they would want to do that for their affable leader, Williamson.
New Zealand full schedule, venues, match timing
|Date
|Match Details
|Time
|venue
|Oct 05
|England vs New Zealand
|02:00 PM LOCAL
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|Oct 09
|New Zealand vs Netherlands
|02:00 PM LOCAL
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|Oct 13
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|02:00 PM LOCAL
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Oct 18
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|02:00 PM LOCAL
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Oct 22
|India vs New Zealand
|02:00 PM LOCAL
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|Oct 28
|Australia vs New Zealand,
|10:30 AM LOCAL
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|Nov 01
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|02:00 PM LOCAL
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Nov 04
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|10:30 AM LOCAL
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Nov 09
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|02:00 PM LOCAL
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand squad for and their roles
|Player
|Role
|Kane Williamson (C)
|Batter
|Mark Chapman
|Batting-allrounder
|Daryl Mitchell
|Batting-allrounder
|James Neesham
|Batting-allrounder
|Rachin Ravindra
|Batting-allrounder
|Will Young
|Batting-allrounder
|Mitchell Santner
|Bowling-allrounder
|Devon Conway
|Wicketkeeper-batter
|Tom Latham
|Wicketkeeper-batter
|Glenn Philips
|Wicketkeeper-batter
|Trent Boult
|Bowler - pacer
|Lockie Ferguson
|Bowler - pacer
|Matt Henry
|Bowler - pacer
|Tim Southee
|Bowler - pacer
|Ish Sodhi
|Bowler - Leg spinner
Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand live streaming and telecast details
When will New Zealand begin their matches in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?
New Zealand will begin their Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on October 5, 2023.
When will New Zealand's matches in the Cricket World Cup 2023 begin?
New Zealand will play eight of their nine Cricket World Cup 2023 matches in day/night format, which starts 2 PM IST and one in day, which starts at 10 AM IST.
What are the venues of New Zealand's matches in the Cricket World Cup 2023?
New Zealand will play their World Cup matches at six of the ten venues, listed below:
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Cricket World Cup 2023 New Zealand live telecast
In the Cricket World Cup 2023, New Zealand cricket matches' live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD.
Cricket World Cup 2023 New Zealand cricket live streaming
Disney+Hotstar will livestream New Zealand's cricket matches during World Cup 2023.