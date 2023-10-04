close
Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streaming

New Zealand will play at six venues out of the ten stadiums scheduled to host the World Cup matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023, New Zealand cricket

Cricket World Cup 2023: All you need to know about New Zealand cricket team

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 9:27 AM IST
New Zealand would begin their campaign on October 5 against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Out of the nine matches New Zealand are scheduled to play in the league stage, only one will be played during the day, starting at 10:30 AM IST. 

Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here

New Zealand would want to end their in winning a World Cup trophy this time around. The Kiwis have entered the World Cup knockout stage in the last four editions of the World Cup.

In 2019, Kane Williamson's men came agonisingly close to lifting a World Cup trophy before they lost a summit clash against England. They ended on the wrong side of a result, courtesy of a strange boundary countback rule; the rule changed after that controversy.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

New Zealand will play at six venues out of the ten stadiums scheduled to host the World Cup matches.

The outcome still rages on in debates, but the Kiwis will have to muster all their strength to have a crack at the coveted trophy, and they would want to do that for their affable leader, Williamson.

New Zealand full schedule, venues, match timing

Date Match Details Time venue
Oct 05 England vs New Zealand 02:00 PM LOCAL Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Oct 09 New Zealand vs Netherlands 02:00 PM LOCAL Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Oct 13 New Zealand vs Bangladesh 02:00 PM LOCAL Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Oct 18 New Zealand vs Afghanistan 02:00 PM LOCAL M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Oct 22 India vs New Zealand 02:00 PM LOCAL MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Oct 28 Australia vs New Zealand, 10:30 AM LOCAL MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Nov 01 New Zealand vs South Africa 02:00 PM LOCAL Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Nov 04 New Zealand vs Pakistan 10:30 AM LOCAL M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Nov 09 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 02:00 PM LOCAL Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here
 
Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand squad for and their roles

Player Role
Kane Williamson (C) Batter
Mark Chapman Batting-allrounder
Daryl Mitchell Batting-allrounder
James Neesham Batting-allrounder
Rachin Ravindra Batting-allrounder
Will Young Batting-allrounder
Mitchell Santner Bowling-allrounder
Devon Conway Wicketkeeper-batter
Tom Latham Wicketkeeper-batter
Glenn Philips Wicketkeeper-batter
Trent Boult Bowler - pacer
Lockie Ferguson Bowler - pacer
Matt Henry Bowler - pacer
Tim Southee Bowler - pacer
Ish Sodhi Bowler - Leg spinner

Cricket World Cup 2023: England live streaming and telecast details

When will New Zealand begin their matches in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?

New Zealand will begin their Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on October 5, 2023.

When will New Zealand's matches in the Cricket World Cup 2023 begin?

New Zealand will play eight of their nine Cricket World Cup 2023 matches in day/night format, which starts 2 PM IST and one in day, which starts at 10 AM IST.

What are the venues of England's matches in the Cricket World Cup 2023?

New Zealand will play their World Cup matches at six of the ten venues, listed below:

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Cricket World Cup 2023 New Zealand live telecast

In the Cricket World Cup 2023, New Zealand cricket matches' live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD.

Cricket World Cup 2023 New Zealand cricket live streaming

Disney+Hotstar will livestream New Zealand's cricket matches during World Cup 2023.
First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 9:27 AM IST

