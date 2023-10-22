close
World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ: Umpire Kettleborough ill, replaced by Paul Wilson

Richard Kettleborough was certainly all over Indian social media after he did not call wide when Kohli was approaching his hundred against Bangladesh in a World Cup match

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 3:33 PM IST
Richard Kettleborough is not umpiring in the ongoing match between India and New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2023. The Dharamsala match is being officiated instead by South Africa’s Adrian Holdstock and England’s Michael Gough as on-field umpires while Paul Wilson, who has replaced Kettleborough is now the third umpire and is also called TV umpire. 

Australian Wilson replaced Englishman Kettleborough, who got into the limelight after he did not call a wide when India’s Virat Kohli was approaching a hundred and needed three to get there when the team needed only two runs to win the match. Bangladesh’s Nasum Ahmed bowled down the leg, but Kttlebrough did not call it wide. 

Ravi Shastri, former India coach and currently part of the commentary panel of the World Cup, while on commentary said that Wilson has replaced Kttleborogh because the latter was ill and has been named as a reserve umpire for the Dharamsala game.

Kettleborough, a former First-Class cricketer who played for Yorkshire and Middlesex, has officiated in 112 Tests, 155 ODIs, and 51 T20Is. On the other hand, the on-field umpires for this match Holdstock and Gough have officiated in 118 and 68 ODIs respectively. Third umpire Wilson has an experience of officiating in 57 ODIs. 

In the match, India won the toss and decided to bowl first. They dominated the first powerplay by getting both the New Zealand openers out early and restricting them to 34/2. At the time of publishing this, the Kiwis had recovered and were 61/2 after 15 overs. 

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 3:26 PM IST

