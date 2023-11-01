close
Sensex (-0.26%)
63705.67 -169.26
Nifty (-0.14%)
19052.30 -27.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.77%)
5862.95 + 45.00
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
38902.95 + 26.00
Nifty Bank (-0.32%)
42709.20 -136.75
Heatmap

World Cup 2023: Palestine flag flashed at Eden Gardens during PAK-BAN match

In a video and photograph that went viral on social media, three people were seen flashing the Palestine flag by climbing on a dais.

Palestine flag in PAK vs BAN World Cup match

Palestine flag in PAK vs BAN World Cup match.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 10:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A group of supporters purportedly waved Palestine flag and launched a 'Free Palestine' campaign on the sidelines of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup match at Eden Gardens here on Tuesday.
In a video and photograph that went viral on social media, three people were seen flashing the Palestine flag by climbing on a dais.
 
There has been no official word from the ICC, but according to reports the local authorities have detained four persons in connection with the incident.
It's not clear whether the supporters were from Bangladesh or India. Thousands of Bangladeshi fans had travelled to the city to watch the match.

Check New Zealand vs South Africa full scorecard here
The nationalities of the detained persons are not known.
The match witnessed an official attendance of 27,940 in the 67,000-capacity Eden Gardens. Bangladesh endured a second straight defeat at Eden Gardens to be knocked out of the World Cup.
Opting to bat, Bangladesh were bundled out for 204 in 45.1 before Pakistan cruised to a seven-wicket win.
The incident has come to light in the wake of Israel's offensive on Gaza strip following Hamas' attack on Israel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

NED vs BAN Highlights, Cricket World Cup 2023: Dutch tame Tigers at Eden

ODI World Cup 2023: Tickets prices of Eden Gardens in Kolkata announced

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs BAN Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

PAK vs BAN Highlights, World Cup 2023: Pakistan win big against Bangladesh

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Playing 11, toss result, streaming

No fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

World Cup 2023: Latham banks world-class bowling attack against in-form SA

Tendulkar's statue in Wankhede to be inaugurated ahead of IND vs SL match

Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 ICC World Cup cricket world cup Pakistan cricket team Bangladesh cricket team Eden Gardens

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTax deadlines to special FDsWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Playing 11Jeevan Pramaan Patra

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menuInzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last daySiddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K SinghOnion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon