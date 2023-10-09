close
How was Smith dismissed in India's WC opener? Jadeja won't share his secret

In the post-match press conference, Jadeja refuses to give some insight into his variations, which got the wicket of Steve Smith, saying you will publish in English and everybody will know it then.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Steve Smith, Jadeja secret delivery

India vs Australia: Jadeja secret delivery for Steve Smith in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
Ravindra Jadeja, a master spinner from India, kept the details of his magic delivery, which got the wicket of Steve Smith, a secret after his outstanding performance that helped India defeat Australia by six wickets in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 opener on Sunday (October 9).



 
In the post-match press conference, Jadeja gave answers to various technical questions. But when he was asked if he could give some insight to his variations and the use of over-spin in his deliveries.

Jadeja replied: " Mera strategy aapko bataoonga nahi. Phir aap Angrezi mein chaap doge aur logon ko pata chal jayega (I will not reveal my strategy. You will write in English and the opposition will get a hang of it."
This answer brought the entire house down with laughter. 

He also gave a cheeky reply when asked about the role of three spinners in the team. "There is no role. Only role is to get as many wickets as quickly as we can."

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

 And then, in his inimitable way, he described the wicket.

"On that wicket, all the three (spinners) would have thought the same: I should get more wickets. And if that's in your mind, it's not wrong. If everyone is thinking like this, then the opposition team will be bowled out quickly."

India will lock horns with Afghanistan on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium before the much-awaited clash with Pakistan on October 14.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here
First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 5:10 PM IST

