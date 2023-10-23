The records kept tumbling during the India vs New Zealand World Cup match in Dharamsala. While Mohammed Shami became the only Indian bowler to take two five-wicket haul in the World Cup, Shubman Gill crossed the 2000-run mark in just 38 innings, going past Hashim Amla's record of 40 innings.





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here However, the viewership record on Disney+Hotstar was a big surprise, as the streaming platform garnered the most 4.3 crore concurrent viewers in India, breaking the viewership record of Messi's Argentina vs France final match in FIFA World Cup 2022 in India.



When Virat Kohli was on the verge of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 centuries, the viewership crossed the four crore mark. However, Kohli got dismissed for 95 runs as he tried to hit one out of the park to reach the record-equalling 49th century.





Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here The viewers' interest didn't die after that, as viewership touched 4.3 crore when Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning four, thus keeping India's unbeaten record in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 intact.

The viewership during the India-New Zealand match even outperformed the India vs Pakistan match, which had a live audience of 3.5 crore.

India are flying high in the ICC World Cup 2023 with five consecutive wins and are currently at the top of the points with the only team winning all the matches they have played.

Team India have been playing as a formidable unit, and different players are stepping up in every game, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma being the catalyst.

