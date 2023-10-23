close
Sensex (-0.32%)
65190.91 -206.71
Nifty (-0.30%)
19484.45 -58.20
Nifty Midcap (-1.32%)
39353.50 -525.25
Nifty Smallcap (-1.84%)
5868.30 -109.75
Nifty Bank (-0.18%)
43645.30 -77.75
Heatmap

Kohli helps Disney+Hotstar break Jio Cinemas viewership record of FIFA WC

Disney+Hotstar garnered the most 4.3 crore concurrent viewers, breaking the viewership record (3.2 crore) of Messi's Argentina vs France final match in FIFA World Cup 2022 in India.

Virat Kohli, Lionel Messi, Disney-hotstar, jio cinemas, ICC Cricket World Cup, FIFA World Cup

Virat Kohli's 95 helps Disney+Hotstar break Jio Cinemas viewership record of FIFA World Cup final played between Lionel Messi's Argentina and France in Qatar.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 10:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The records kept tumbling during the India vs New Zealand World Cup match in Dharamsala. While Mohammed Shami became the only Indian bowler to take two five-wicket haul in the World Cup, Shubman Gill crossed the 2000-run mark in just 38 innings, going past Hashim Amla's record of 40 innings.

However, the viewership record on Disney+Hotstar was a big surprise, as the streaming platform garnered the most 4.3 crore concurrent viewers in India, breaking the viewership record of Messi's Argentina vs France final match in FIFA World Cup 2022 in India.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

When Virat Kohli was on the verge of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 centuries, the viewership crossed the four crore mark. However, Kohli got dismissed for 95 runs as he tried to hit one out of the park to reach the record-equalling 49th century.

The viewers' interest didn't die after that, as viewership touched 4.3 crore when Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning four, thus keeping India's unbeaten record in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 intact.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

The viewership during the India-New Zealand match even outperformed the India vs Pakistan match, which had a live audience of 3.5 crore.

India are flying high in the ICC World Cup 2023 with five consecutive wins and are currently at the top of the points with the only team winning all the matches they have played.

Team India have been playing as a formidable unit, and different players are stepping up in every game, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma being the catalyst.
 

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

World Cup tickets for IND vs ENG, IND vs NZ, IND vs SL up for grabs today

World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ Playing 11: Surya makes his ODI World Cup debut

Cricket World Cup: You will see a new Pakistan team vs Afghanistan - Imam

World Cup: Shami's Secret- Preparing pitches in village, cross-country runs

Cricket World Cup 2023: Shami took his opportunity with both hands - Rohit

India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets to record straight 5th win in World Cup

World Cup 2023: This will beone of my better ones, says Klaasen after 100

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Shubman Gill Virat Kohli ICC ODI World Cup 2023 cricket world cup ICC World Cup Hashim Amla India vs New Zealand India cricket team BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Pollution IND vs NZ Playing 11Suryakumar YadavPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon