close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets to record straight 5th win in World Cup

India: 274 for 6 in 48 overs (Virat Kohli 95, Rohit Sharma 46; Lockie Ferguson 2/63)

cricket

India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets in the match played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala | (Pics Source: ANI Photo)

Press Trust of India Dharamsala
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India beat New Zealand by four wickets to record their straight fifth win in the World Cup here on Sunday.
Virat Kohli struck 95 off 105 balls and shared 78 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (39 not out) for the sixth wicket to chase down the 274-run target in 48 overs.
Captain Rohit Sharma contributed 46 off 40 balls at the top of batting order.
Lockie Ferguson was the most successful New Zealand bowler with figures of 2 for 63.
Earlier, pacer Mohammed Shami grabbed 5/54 in his comeback game to help India restrict New Zealand to 273. Kuldeep Yadav bagged 2/73.
Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with a career-best 130.
New Zealand lost openers Devon Conway (0) and Will Young (17) cheaply, but thereafter Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra (75) shared a 159-run partnership to revive their innings.
Brief Scores:

New Zealand 273 in 50 overs (Daryl Mitchell 130, Rachin Ravindra 75; Mohammed Shami 5/54).
India: 274 for 6 in 48 overs (Virat Kohli 95, Rohit Sharma 46; Lockie Ferguson 2/63).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

World Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar reaches Ahmedabad to support Team India

World Cup 2023: PCB chief gives pep talk to team ahead of IND vs PAK

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

World Cup 2023: Pressure will be on India, says Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali

World Cup 2023: This will beone of my better ones, says Klaasen after 100

World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ: Kohli calls Kiwis consistent before big clash

World Cup 2023: Klaasen reveals what helped him overcome tiredness vs ENG

World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ: Senstaional Shami sizzles at Dharamsala

World Cup 2023: Archer will not be Topley's replacement, says England coach

Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 New Zealand India cricket team

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon