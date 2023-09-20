close
World Cup latest news: Extra grass on pitches; no crowds for PAK-NZ warm-up

To reduce the impact of toss during Cricket World Cup 2023, ICC has asked the curations to keep extra grass on the pitches.

Cricket World Cup 2023

Here's how ICC is trying to tackle dew during World Cup 2023. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 9:48 AM IST
The Cricket World Cup 2023 (CWC 2023) is around the corner, and the preparations for the showpiece event are in full swing. Most teams have already announced their squads, with changes could be made by September 28, 2023. 

No spectators for Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up game

After the World Cup schedule rejig due to the festive season during the cricket extravaganza, the Hyderabad Cricket Association has decided to host the Pakistan vs New Zealand practice game on September 29 behind closed doors. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad would be the warm-up match between the two World Cup favourites. The decision to host the game without spectators was taken after police denied adequate security during the game, according to an Indian Express report.

Earlier, the city police asked HCA to postpone the PAK vs NZ warm-up game, given adequate security couldn't be provided as the game tied up with the festivals Ganesh Visarjan and Milan-Un-Nab, which would culminate on September 28.

The report further stated that the BCCI official confirmed that money would be refunded to the fans who bought the tickets. 

Extra grass on pitch and long boundaries during World Cup 2023

ICC wanted to keep the game more competitive, giving the opportunity to the seamers to play a major role as Indian pitches usually favour the spinners. 

Meanwhile, the ICC has also mooted the idea of the maximum possible boundary size in the stadiums. According to ICC rules, the minimum size of boundaries for international matches is 65 metres, and the maximum boundary length could go to 85 metres. 

Also, most venues in India are likely to witness dew at night, given the tournament is being played at the start of India's winter season.

BCCI has asked the curators to use a wetting agent prescribed by ICC to minimise the effect of dew in the evening and night.
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 cricket world cup BCCI ICC BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 9:47 AM IST

