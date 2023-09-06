Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

In today's match of Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan vs Bangladesh match kick-start the super stage at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Men In Green have already announced their playing 11 on the eve of the match, making one change from the XI that played against India. Mohammad Nawaz paved way for Faheem Ashraf in Pakistan Playing 11 vs Bangladesh today . Meanwhile Bangladesh have been boosted by the inclusion of Litton Das in their squad. He has replaced injured Najmul Hossain Shanto , who slammed century against Afghanistan.

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Playing 11

Pakistan Playing 11

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.



Bangladesh Probable Playing 11





ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2023: Super Four, full schedule, match timing, live streaming Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud/ Mustafizur Rahman.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh head-to-head

The two teams have played against each other in 32 ODIs with the team from Bangladesh winning five of them and 32 matches going to Pakistan.

Total matches played: 37

Pakistan won: 32

Bangladesh won: 05

No result: 01

Squads

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2023

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Usama Mir, Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup 2023

Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Anamul Haque

Asia Cup 2023, Match 2: Pakistan vs Bangladesh live toss timing, streaming and telecast details in India

Which teams will play in Asia Cup 2023 today's match?

Pakistan will lock horns with Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan on September 6, 2023

When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh live toss take place in Lahore as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The PAK vs BAN live toss in the Super Four match of Asia Cup 2023 will take place at 2:30 PM IST on September 06, 2023.

What is the match timing of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match according to Indian Standard Time?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup will begin at 3:00 PM IST on September 06, 2023.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2023. PAK vs BAN live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary. Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live broadcast the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match with Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 in India for free?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup match in India for free (mobile users only).