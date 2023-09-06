Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.23%)
65780.26 + 152.12
Nifty (0.24%)
19574.90 + 46.10
Nifty Midcap (1.06%)
40253.60 + 423.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.64%)
5830.90 + 37.10
Nifty Bank (-0.10%)
44532.15 -46.15
Heatmap

Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will kick-start the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023. Pakistan have already announced their playing 11 while Litton Das is back in Bangladesh's squad

Pakistan vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup Super Four. Photo: X

Pakistan vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup Super Four. Photo: X

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 8:49 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In today's match of Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan vs Bangladesh match kick-start the super stage at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Men In Green have already announced their playing 11 on the eve of the match, making one change from the XI that played against India. Mohammad Nawaz paved way for Faheem Ashraf in Pakistan Playing 11 vs Bangladesh today. Meanwhile Bangladesh have been boosted by the inclusion of Litton Das in their squad. He has replaced injured Najmul Hossain Shanto, who slammed century against Afghanistan.

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Playing 11

Pakistan Playing 11

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
 
Bangladesh Probable Playing 11

Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud/ Mustafizur Rahman.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing 11, toss result, streaming

BCCI appoints Nooshin Al Khadeer as interim coach for women's team: Report

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK Playing 11: Shardul preferred over Shami in XI

Asia Cup:Shanto ruled out with hamstring injury; Litton Das replaces him

Asia Cup 2023: Sanath Jayasuriya defends Pallekele as host for tournament

Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan crash out after losing a thriller to Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2023: Super Four, full schedule, match timing, live streaming

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Faheem Ashraf replaces Mohammad Nawaz in Pak 11


Pakistan vs Bangladesh head-to-head

The two teams have played against each other in 32 ODIs with the team from Bangladesh winning five of them and 32 matches going to Pakistan. 

Total matches played: 37
Pakistan won: 32
Bangladesh won: 05
No result: 01

Squads

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2023

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Usama Mir, Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup 2023

Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Anamul Haque

Asia Cup 2023, Match 2: Pakistan vs Bangladesh live toss timing, streaming and telecast details in India

Which teams will play in Asia Cup 2023 today's match?

Pakistan will lock horns with Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan on September 6, 2023

When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh live toss take place in Lahore as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The PAK vs BAN live toss in the Super Four match of Asia Cup 2023 will take place at 2:30 PM IST on September 06, 2023.

What is the match timing of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match according to Indian Standard Time?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup will begin at 3:00 PM IST on September 06, 2023.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2023. PAK vs BAN live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary. Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live broadcast the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match with Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 in India for free?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup match in India for free (mobile users only).
Topics : Asia Cup Pakistan cricket team Bangladesh cricket team Babar Azam BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 8:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesJanmashtami 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST Collection10 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon